Getting enough protein to help repair and build strong muscle on a meat-free diet is a common concern, but not only is it possible, but it's also easy and delicious. We compiled a list of 7 high-protein plant-based recipes you'll want to enjoy after a hard workout to help reach your health goals.

Vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds are clean sources of plant-based proteins, delivering essential amino acids while eliminating the bad stuff from animal proteins, like hormones, saturated fats, and more.

In fact, even some of the smallest plant-based foods like seeds provide mighty amounts of protein and are easy to add to smoothies, soups, salads, pastries, and more. Just one ounce of pumpkin seeds contains 9 grams of plant-based protein and one ounce of hemp seeds contains 6 grams of protein.

Adding to the list of small but powerful foods are nuts: One ounce of peanuts contains 7 grams of protein and almonds contain 6 grams of plant-based protein. In appropriate portions, these two foods make for a healthy snack.

For more protein-filled foods, check out our recipes below and find your favorites, such as Gronk and Tom Brady's protein-rich smoothies, easy protein-packed breakfast recipes, and hearty salads that are also good sources of fiber, helping you feel fuller longer.

1. Rob Gronkowski's Favorite Plant-Based Smoothie With 24 Grams of Protein

This ultra-creamy and delightfully decadent plant-based shake is the perfect combination of indulgence and performance. Complete with 24 grams of sustainable pea protein, a full amino acid profile, and just one gram of sugar, it supports faster recovery, promotes sustained energy, and helps rebuild muscle after a tough workout.

2. Tom Brady's Favorite Smoothie Recipe with 34 Grams of Protein

Tom Brady's go-to morning smoothie calls for clean, whole, plant-based forms of protein, like walnuts, chia seeds, and almond butter. The entire smoothie contains up to 34 grams of protein depending on how much protein powder you add in, perfect as a post-workout recovery drink to help build back muscle that gets broken down during a tough workout session.

3. Full English Breakfast Made Vegan

With 45 grams of plant-based protein per serving in this delicious, filling breakfast of tofu scramble, baked beans, meat-free sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, and toast, you're sure to start your day off right.

4. Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches

If you're looking for a delicious, creative, plant-based lunch option to enjoy this summer, make these jackfruit sandwiches with 10 grams of protein and enjoy the same flavors as pulled pork. Enjoy these sandwiches with a side of potato wedges or coleslaw.

5. Moroccan Carrot Salad for Under $1 a Serving

In this easy and delicious salad, protein-rich chickpeas are layered in with sweet carrots, dried fruits, toasted almonds, and fresh herbs before being tossed in a citrus dressing infused with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger. One serving of this recipe contains nearly 8 grams of plant-based protein and 8 grams of fiber for one hearty meal that will keep you fuller longer.

6. One-Pot Vegan “Beef” Stew

Vegan Irish Beef Stew is comfort food at its finest. It’s hearty and meaty, and perfect on a chillier day. Each serving contains 7 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber and every bite is full of rich flavors that will make you go in for seconds.

7. Vegan and Gluten-Free One-Bowl Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is a special chocolatey treat that contains 4 grams of protein per cookie and is made in one bowl so clean-up time is limited. These cookies are made with all-natural ingredients by popular plant-based food blogger and one of The Beet's guest chefs, Lauren Toyota.

For more great recipe ideas check the more than 1,000 easy vegan recipes on The Beet.