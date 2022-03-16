Moroccan Carrot Salad for Under $1 a Serving

When you’re in the mood for a healthy, flavorful, easy-to-make meal, this Moroccan carrot salad covers all bases! It’s the perfect recipe to make for a side dish with soup or a sandwich, a light dinner, or a hearty afternoon pick-me-up.

Protein-rich chickpeas are layered in with sweet carrots, dried fruits, toasted almonds, and fresh herbs before being tossed in a citrus dressing infused with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger.

If you’re a fan of leftovers, you’ll be happy to know this salad tastes even better the next day! The seasonings meld together and infuse into the vegetables, which makes everything taste that much more delicious.

This recipe requires little effort and is so simple to put together — you don’t even have to cook anything! Plus, by including more plants on your plate and avoiding processed foods, you may even live a longer and healthier life!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Chill time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Cost: $4.15 recipe| $0.69 serving

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the Salad

2/3 cup sliced almonds ($0.64)

8 carrots, peeled and shredded ($1.12)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 ½ cups cooked chickpeas ($0.43)

¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced ($0.06)

2/3 cup raisins or chopped dates ($0.45)

¾ cup fresh cilantro, parsley, or mint, chopped ($0.09)

For the Dressing

6 tablespoons olive oil ($0.66)

1 navel orange, juiced ($0.22)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice ($0.36)

1 ¼ teaspoons cumin ($0.02)

¾ teaspoon coriander ($0.03)

½ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.02)

½ teaspoon ginger ($0.01)

½ teaspoon paprika ($0.02)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Instructions

For the Almonds

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the almonds out on a baking sheet and toast for about 5 minutes, or until golden and fragrant.

For the Dressing

In the meantime, add all of the dressing ingredients to a mason jar. Shake to combine, then taste and adjust seasonings to your preferences. Add lemon juice for tang, orange juice for sweetness, paprika or cayenne for heat, or salt to enhance the other flavors.

For the Salad

Add all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over top and toss to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes, or until ready to serve. Enjoy!

Notes

Dates, craisins, or golden raisins are all great dried fruit options.

If you have access, you can use a ras el hanout spice mix in place of the individual spices.

Use one or a combination of parsley, cilantro, and mint (whatever you have access to).

Nutrition: 1 of 8 servings

Calories 304| Total Fat 16.4g | Saturated Fat 1.9g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 210mg | Total Carbohydrates 35.7g | Dietary Fiber 8.4g | Total Sugars 15.7g | Protein 7.9g | Calcium 99.2mg | Iron 2.8mg | Potassium 577.4mg |