What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Oatmeal Carrot Muffins

I’m not sure I know one person that doesn’t like muffins because they’re convenient and an easy item to grab for breakfast when on the go! Typically, they’re filled with lots of sugar, flour, and fat, and healthwise you might as well eat a cupcake. I wanted to make a muffin that’s healthy but still tastes great so that you can have the convenience without the guilt. These Vegan Oatmeal Carrot Muffins are just that!

Instead of flour, this recipe uses Oat Flour which is just oats ground up into a fine flour-like consistency. Easy, right? And although oats are technically gluten-free, if you want to play it safe and make this a 100% gluten-free recipe, all you need to do is sub out the regular oats for gluten-free oats. Also, instead of highly processed sugar, these muffins have coconut sugar, a better alternative to white sugar or high-fructose syrups you usually find in muffins. Not to mention, you’ve got your carrots, walnuts, and flax seeds for a bit more of that nutrition value. These Vegan Oatmeal Carrot Muffins are truly guilt-free, so don’t feel bad when you find yourself reaching for seconds.

JD Raymundo

Vegan Oatmeal Carrot Muffins Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes Ingredients 2 Tbsp Ground Flax Seeds

5 Tbsp Water

2 Cups Oat Flour*

2 Tsp Baking Powder

1 Tsp Baking Soda

2 Tsp Cinnamon

½ Tsp Nutmeg

¼ Tsp Salt

¾ Cups Non-Dairy Milk

½ Tsp Apple Sauce, unsweetened

2 Tbsp Oil

¼ Cup Coconut Sugar

1 ½ Tsp Vanilla Extract

½ Cup Carrots, grated

¼ Cup Walnuts, roughly chopped

¼ Cups Raisins, or any type of dried fruit Instructions Preheat your oven to 350F and line a muffin tray or lightly grease it with oil. Prep your flax egg by whisking your ground flax seeds with water in a bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes to allow it to thicken, In a medium-sized bowl, add your oat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk until combined. In a large bowl, add your non-dairy milk, apple sauce, oil, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, and flax egg. Whisk until combined. Add your dry ingredients to your wet ingredients and mix until well combined. Fold in your grated carrots, walnuts, and raisins to the muffin batter. Evenly divide your muffin batter into your muffin tray. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until you poke a toothpick in the middle of a muffin and it comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 5-10 minutes. Remove from the tray and enjoy!