10 Vegan Mexican Recipes from Quesabirria Tacos to Watermelon Margs
Satisfy your Mexican food cravings with our list of 10 easy, plant-based recipes. We are serving up a feast of Quesabirria Tacos, Watermelon Margaritas, and everything in between. For all you vegetarians, we swapped meat for healthier alternatives that taste just as good (if not better) and found the best and most delicious way to enjoy fish tacos without the Baja.
For the vegans in the house, we replaced the cheese with homemade cashew-based substitutes you'll want to put on all your favorite cheese-y dishes. Or, get really DIY and make our Vegan Queso Fresco before you get started and sprinkle a bit on tacos, burritos, pasta, and sopes. Plus you can keep the rest of the 'cheese' block in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.
The world is your mushroom 'oyster' when you make the Vegan Quesabirria Tacos that are full of marinated shrooms, which pull off that meaty taste and texture. Pick and choose your favorites, throw a fiesta, and show us your spread for a social repost!
1. Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema
Make these grilled veggie soft tacos with dairy-free queso fresco for a delicious, filling meal. The recipe is ready in 45 minutes or less, great for weeknight dinners, and extremely healthy. Enjoy it with our 3-Ingredient Watermelon Margarita recipe for the ultimate fiesta.
Recipe: Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema
2. Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles
Cool off with vibrant and refreshing flor de Jamaica paletas all summer long. Serve these Mexican-style popsicles for your friends and family — they’ll be a hit!
Recipe: Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles
3. Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo
Baja “fish” tacos — hold the fish! These tacos are made Ensenada-style with plant-based ingredients instead. Freshly made corn tortillas are filled with beer-battered cauliflower, creamy chipotle mayo, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cabbage.
Recipe: Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo
4. The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)
What could possibly be better than a margarita? A watermelon margarita! This recipe is naturally sweetened, hydrating, and ultra-refreshing. It’s the perfect drink for summer nights.
Recipe: The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)
5. Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups
Is there anything cuter than mini burrito cups? They are easy to make, fun to eat, and great for any occasion. These tiny tortilla bowls make the perfect finger food for parties and backyard barbecues.
Recipe: Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups
6. Two-Ingredient Crispy Tortilla Chips
Make crispy, crunchy, perfectly salted tortilla chips from home with this easy two-ingredient recipe. Skip deep-frying and use avocado oil for a healthier chip.
Recipe: Make These Two-Ingredient, Crispy Tortilla Chips At Home
7. Vegan Mexican Street Corn
This vegan Mexican street corn is packed together with sweet, cheesy, salty, tangy, and spicy notes in every bite, leaving you with the perfect balance of flavors.
Recipe: Vegan Mexican Street Corn
8. Vegan Quesabirria Tacos Topped with Dairy-Free Cheese
Take your tortilla to the next level with this authentic Mexican vegan quesabirria taco recipe. The key ingredients in this recipe are oyster mushrooms, dried red chili peppers, Roma tomatoes, and flavorful Mexican spices, all of which help boost immunity.
Recipe: Mexican Vegan Quesabirria Tacos Topped with Dairy-Free Cheese
9. Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)
Espagueti Verde (green spaghetti) is a classic Mexican pasta dish full of rich flavor a creamy, thick texture, and a hint of spice.
The traditional recipe is made with dairy but we swapped heavy cream for almond milk and raw cashews for the same silky, creamy texture and taste everyone loves.
Recipe: Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)
10. Vegan Sopes, the Mexican Appetizer
Sopes are the perfect Mexican appetizer or snack to bring to your party and serve buffet-style with toppings like avocado, salsa, jalapenos, jackfruit, and more.
The traditional dish is similar to a puff pastry and consists of a tender corn base that's garnished with your favorite toppings and oftentimes includes meat and cheese.
Recipe: Vegan Sopes, the Mexican Appetizer
