Satisfy your Mexican food cravings with our list of 10 easy, plant-based recipes. We are serving up a feast of Quesabirria Tacos, Watermelon Margaritas, and everything in between. For all you vegetarians, we swapped meat for healthier alternatives that taste just as good (if not better) and found the best and most delicious way to enjoy fish tacos without the Baja.

For the vegans in the house, we replaced the cheese with homemade cashew-based substitutes you'll want to put on all your favorite cheese-y dishes. Or, get really DIY and make our Vegan Queso Fresco before you get started and sprinkle a bit on tacos, burritos, pasta, and sopes. Plus you can keep the rest of the 'cheese' block in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.

The world is your mushroom 'oyster' when you make the Vegan Quesabirria Tacos that are full of marinated shrooms, which pull off that meaty taste and texture. Pick and choose your favorites, throw a fiesta, and show us your spread for a social repost!

attachment-Veggie Tacos 05 loading...

1. Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema

Make these grilled veggie soft tacos with dairy-free queso fresco for a delicious, filling meal. The recipe is ready in 45 minutes or less, great for weeknight dinners, and extremely healthy. Enjoy it with our 3-Ingredient Watermelon Margarita recipe for the ultimate fiesta.

Recipe: Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema

3-ingredient pops! Broke Bank Vegan loading...

2. Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles

Cool off with vibrant and refreshing flor de Jamaica paletas all summer long. Serve these Mexican-style popsicles for your friends and family — they’ll be a hit!

Recipe: Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles

attachment-Baja Cauliflower Tacos 01 loading...

3. Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

Baja “fish” tacos — hold the fish! These tacos are made Ensenada-style with plant-based ingredients instead. Freshly made corn tortillas are filled with beer-battered cauliflower, creamy chipotle mayo, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cabbage.

Recipe: Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo

attachment-Watermelon Margarita 05 loading...

4. The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

What could possibly be better than a margarita? A watermelon margarita! This recipe is naturally sweetened, hydrating, and ultra-refreshing. It’s the perfect drink for summer nights.

Recipe: The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

attachment-Burrito Cups 06 loading...

5. Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

Is there anything cuter than mini burrito cups? They are easy to make, fun to eat, and great for any occasion. These tiny tortilla bowls make the perfect finger food for parties and backyard barbecues.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

How to make tortilla chips from scratch. Broke Bank Vegan loading...

6. Two-Ingredient Crispy Tortilla Chips

Make crispy, crunchy, perfectly salted tortilla chips from home with this easy two-ingredient recipe. Skip deep-frying and use avocado oil for a healthier chip.

Recipe: Make These Two-Ingredient, Crispy Tortilla Chips At Home

Vegan Mexican Street Corn Broke Bank Vegan loading...

7. Vegan Mexican Street Corn

This vegan Mexican street corn is packed together with sweet, cheesy, salty, tangy, and spicy notes in every bite, leaving you with the perfect balance of flavors.

Recipe: Vegan Mexican Street Corn

attachment-attachment-Birria-Tacos-11 loading...

8. Vegan Quesabirria Tacos Topped with Dairy-Free Cheese

Take your tortilla to the next level with this authentic Mexican vegan quesabirria taco recipe. The key ingredients in this recipe are oyster mushrooms, dried red chili peppers, Roma tomatoes, and flavorful Mexican spices, all of which help boost immunity.

Recipe: Mexican Vegan Quesabirria Tacos Topped with Dairy-Free Cheese

attachment-attachment-Green-Spaghetti-12 loading...

9. Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)

Espagueti Verde (green spaghetti) is a classic Mexican pasta dish full of rich flavor a creamy, thick texture, and a hint of spice.

The traditional recipe is made with dairy but we swapped heavy cream for almond milk and raw cashews for the same silky, creamy texture and taste everyone loves.

Recipe: Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)

attachment-attachment-Mexican-Sopes2 loading...

10. Vegan Sopes, the Mexican Appetizer

Sopes are the perfect Mexican appetizer or snack to bring to your party and serve buffet-style with toppings like avocado, salsa, jalapenos, jackfruit, and more.

The traditional dish is similar to a puff pastry and consists of a tender corn base that's garnished with your favorite toppings and oftentimes includes meat and cheese.

Recipe: Vegan Sopes, the Mexican Appetizer

For more great recipes that are dairy-free, check out The Beet's recipe library of more than 1,000 vegan or plant-based recipes.