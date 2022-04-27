Baja Cauliflower Tacos with Homemade Chipotle Mayo
Baja “fish” tacos — but hold the fish! These tacos are made Ensenada-style with plant-based ingredients instead. Freshly made corn tortillas are filled with beer-battered cauliflower, creamy chipotle mayo, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cabbage. Enjoy these with a watermelon margarita!
Each bite is packed with crunchy, fresh, and tangy flavors. You’ll be hard-pressed to stop at just one taco. Enjoy yours with a refreshing watermelon margarita, a Cerveza, or an agua fresca.
The cauliflower creates an equally delicious texture to fish, but it has the added benefit of fiber, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Now that is a great reason to serve these plant-forward tacos for your next party!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Cost: $8.60 recipe | $0.54 serving
Baja Cauliflower Tacos
Makes 16 tacos
Ingredients
Corn tortillas
- 2 cups masa harina ($0.25)
- 1 ½ cups hot water ($0.01)
- ¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)
Chipotle mayo
- ½ cup egg-free mayo ($1.52)
- 1-2 tablespoons adobo* ($0.08)
- 1 clove garlic, minced ($0.04)
Other toppings
- Pico de gallo, homemade or store-bought ($1.39)
- Shredded cabbage ($0.10)
- Lime wedges ($0.10)
Cauliflower
- 1 small head of cauliflower ($2.40)
- 1-2 cups neutral vegetable oil ($1.60)
Batter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour ($0.08)
- ½ cup cornstarch ($0.16)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)
- 1 teaspoon onion powder ($0.01)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder ($0.01)
- 1 teaspoon salt ($0.01)
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper ($0.01)
- 1-1 ½ cups Mexican-style beer (cerveza) or sparkling water ($0.80)
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard ($0.01)
Instructions
Tortillas
- Combine masa harina, salt, and warm water in a bowl. Knead to form a dough that sticks together, but isn’t coming off on your hands too much (add more water or flour as needed).
- Roll pieces of dough about the size of a golf ball (~35-40 grams). Press until thin using a tortilla press, a rolling pin, or the bottom of a flat dish.
- Preheat a seasoned cast-iron skillet or comal up to medium-high. Once hot, cook the tortillas on the first side for 10-15 seconds, flip and cook another 45-50 seconds, then flip once more and wait for them to puff.
- Transfer to a tortilla warmer or tea towel to steam. Continue the same process with the rest of the dough.
Chipotle mayo
- Combine the mayo, adobo, and minced garlic in a bowl or container. Cover and transfer to your fridge while you prep the other toppings.
Other toppings
- Make pico de gallo, shred the cabbage, and slice the lime wedges. Set aside.
Batter
- Heat vegetable oil in a deep pot over medium. In the meantime, whisk the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
- Add the mustard and enough beer or sparkling water to make a pancake batter consistency.
Frying
- Once the oil has reached 350-375 degrees F (or a piece of batter floats to the top), coat the cauliflower florets in batter and fry in batches of 2-4 until golden, about 4 minutes.
- Transfer to a cooling rack over top of a baking sheet or a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Continue the same process with the rest.
Assembly
- Add 2 pieces of cauliflower to a corn tortilla, then cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy!
Notes
- *Use the extra sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo.
- You can use store-bought corn tortillas, but make sure you heat them before serving.
Nutrition: 1 of 16 tacos
Calories 145 | Total Fat 4.9 g | Saturated Fat 0.6 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 431 mg | Total Carbohydrates 22.3 g | Dietary Fiber 1.8 g | Total Sugars 0.9 g | Protein 2.5 g | Calcium 46.5 mg | Iron 0.7 mg | Potassium 124.1 mg |