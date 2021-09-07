The end of September is the last call for freshly harvested corn, and we have one vegan recipe you'll want to make while the vegetable is vibrant and most ripe. This vegan Mexican street corn is packed together with sweet, cheesy, salty, tangy, and spicy notes in every bite, leaving you with the perfect balance of flavors.

This recipe is completely vegan and calls for vegan mayo and vegan cotija cheese, a block of crumbly Mexican cheese that adds savory flavors to your sweet corn. Eliminating dairy cheese from your diet may reduce the risk of inflammation in the body, which over time can lead to diseases. So, to ensure your healthiest, make delicious alternatives to your favorite recipes just like this one.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 20 mins

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Vegan Mexican Street Corn

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 ears of corn ($3.39)

Toppings:

1 lime, juiced ($0.06)

⅓ cup vegan mayo ($0.64)

⅓ cup vegan cotija cheese ($0.42)

2-3 teaspoon Tajin seasoning or ancho chile powder ($0.05)

Chopped cilantro optional

Valentina hot sauce optional

Instructions

First, preheat a cast-iron griddle to medium-high and remove the husks from your corn cobs. In the meantime, prepare your toppings. Mix ½ the lime juice with vegan mayo (or Mexican crema). Cut the other half of the lime into wedges for serving. Crumble or grate the cotija cheese and chop the cilantro. Set aside. When the griddle is hot, cook the corn directly on it for about 10-12 minutes, making sure to rotate each cob throughout to get char marks on all sides. Once the corn is cooked, brush with vegan mayo, a sprinkle of cotija, tajin or ancho chile powder, and a lime wedge. Some people (like us) also enjoy these served with chopped cilantro and Valentina hot sauce. Enjoy!

Nutritionals with All Toppings

Calories 288 | Total Fat 15g | Saturated Fat 4.3g | Cholesterol 6mg | Sodium 600.2mg | Total Carbohydrates 37.3g | Dietary Fiber 2g | Total Sugars 0.9g | Protein 7.2g | Calcium 36.2mg | Iron 5.5mg | Potassium 376mg |