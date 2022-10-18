Stay warm on chilly days with a bowl of vegan chili that's easy to make, healthier for you than meat-filled recipes, and full of delicious flavor. We rounded up our four most popular meatless, dairy-free chili recipes, including a vegan "chili macaroni" which may sound like a fusion between two classics, but will become a new favorite dish to enjoy through the cold months.

Each chili recipe on this list of crowd-pleasers has its own unique flair: The list starts with the Smoky Bean Chili with hints of bacon flavor (without the meat). This recipe is perfect for anyone who wants to eat less processed meat but still enjoys bacon crunch and taste.

The Spicy Three Bean Chili is one of the healthiest recipes we found and calls for white beans, kidney beans, and black beans, creating a fiber-and protein-filled meal that everyone will love. You can choose to make it less spicy if you like, and you can leave off the tortilla chips if you're trying to eat as healthy as possible!

The Easy One Pot Chili is for anyone who loves classic chili and is an easy recipe to turn up the heat or make it mild depending on your preference.

The last recipe is the Chili Macaroni, an all-time favorite at The Beet and a dish children love! It's like Mac and Cheese, but with chili sauce! When making it for the little ones, skip the spicy peppers and go bland. They'll eat it for days. Making it for yourself? Spice it up! This filling meal will keep you cozy on the coldest days. Pick your favorite and get cooking!

Four Easy Vegan Chili Recipes Everyone Will Love

attachment-GettyImages-674930048 loading...

1. Smoky Bean Chili

The vegan smoky chili is a favorite recipe among meat eaters who want to eat more plant-based because it has a meat-like texture and a bacon-flavored aftertaste. Make this healthier-for-you dish for your loved one who is seeking a meat alternative.

Recipe: Smoky Bean Chili

attachment-best-vegan-chili-3-beans-easy-recipe-twospoons-6 loading...

2. Spicy Three-Bean Chili With Tortilla Chips

If you like spicy chili, make this three-bean recipe that calls for crushed red chili flakes, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Each serving contains 10 grams of plant-based protein!

Recipe: Spicy Three-Bean Chili With Tortilla Chips

attachment-attachment-GettyImages-1299827855-2 loading...

3. Easy One-Pot Vegan Chili

For the person who loves an easy, one-pot classic chili dish, this recipe is the way to go! Garnish with a little dairy-free sour cream for a creamy finish.

Recipe: Easy One-Pot Vegan Chili

attachment-attachment-IMG_7745 loading...

4. One-Pot Chili Macaroni

Calling all who love an extra hearty chili to make this one-pot chili macaroni! This filling dish will keep you warm and cozy on the chilliest nights.

Recipe: One-Pot Chili Macaroni

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

For more lists of recipes, check out: