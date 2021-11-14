Easy Vegan Recipe: One-Pot Chili Macaroni

Pasta or chili? Why choose one when this vegan chili mac can dish up the best of both worlds. This easy vegan chili mac is healthy, delicious, and super simple to make: All you need is one large pot, saving you time and dishes. This recipe is a hearty and filling meal that is perfect to keep you warm and cozy on a chilly winter afternoon or evening.

The Vegan Chili Mac recipe makes a very large portion, so it’s going to be great for meal preps and families, and just like any other chili, the longer all the spices sit together the deeper the flavors get, meaning your leftovers will taste even better the next day. What we love about this recipe is how easy it is to swap out ingredients to your liking. Use beans that you like, or switch out macaroni for gluten-free macaroni to turn this recipe gluten-free.

Vegan One-Pot Chili Macaroni

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Servings: 6-8 People

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Yellow Onion, diced

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

8 oz White Mushrooms, sliced

3 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

½ Tsp Cumin

4 Cups Low Sodium Veggie Broth

15 oz Canned Kidney Beans

15 oz Canned Pinto Beans

28 oz Canned Crushed Tomatoes

1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

2 ½ Cups Whole Wheat Macaroni

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions