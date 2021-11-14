Easy Vegan Recipe: One-Pot Chili Macaroni
Pasta or chili? Why choose one when this vegan chili mac can dish up the best of both worlds. This easy vegan chili mac is healthy, delicious, and super simple to make: All you need is one large pot, saving you time and dishes. This recipe is a hearty and filling meal that is perfect to keep you warm and cozy on a chilly winter afternoon or evening.
The Vegan Chili Mac recipe makes a very large portion, so it’s going to be great for meal preps and families, and just like any other chili, the longer all the spices sit together the deeper the flavors get, meaning your leftovers will taste even better the next day. What we love about this recipe is how easy it is to swap out ingredients to your liking. Use beans that you like, or switch out macaroni for gluten-free macaroni to turn this recipe gluten-free.
Vegan One-Pot Chili Macaroni
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 30 Min
Total Time: 40 Min
Servings: 6-8 People
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 Yellow Onion, diced
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 8 oz White Mushrooms, sliced
- 3 Tbsp Chili Powder
- 1 Tsp Dried Thyme
- 1 Tsp Smoked Paprika
- 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- ½ Tsp Cumin
- 4 Cups Low Sodium Veggie Broth
- 15 oz Canned Kidney Beans
- 15 oz Canned Pinto Beans
- 28 oz Canned Crushed Tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 2 ½ Cups Whole Wheat Macaroni
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up your avocado oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and cook for 2-3 minutes or until translucent. Add your garlic and white mushrooms and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Add your chili powder, thyme, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and cumin. Cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add your veggie broth to deglaze the bottom of your pot. Using a wooden spoon, scrape the bottom of the pot to lift all the browned bits.
- Add your kidney beans, pinto beans, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and macaroni. Stir until combined. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes or until pasta is cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste and adjust for any other seasonings.
- Garnish with some fresh cilantro, green onions, nutritional yeast, and/or vegan sour cream. Enjoy!