Smoky Bean Chili
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Smoky Three-Bean Chili
Serves 10-15
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 25 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tsp garlic powder
- ½ Tbsp chili powder
- 2 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1 ½ Tbsp Liquid Smoke
- 1 (25-oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 12-oz light beer
- 2 cups vegetable broth (such as Imagine’s No-Chicken Broth)
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans pinto beans
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans kidney beans
- 2 (15.5-oz) cans black beans
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large stockpot over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil.
- Add bell pepper and onion and cook until caramelized, about 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and saute a minute longer.
- Stir in the garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
- Add the beans and crushed tomatoes.
- Stir in the beer, Liquid Smoke and vegetable stock.
- Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes to allow flavors to combine.
Nutritional Notes:
387 calories, 22g protein, 71g carbs, 21g fiber, 3g fat