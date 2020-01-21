Smoky Bean Chili

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Smoky Three-Bean Chili

Serves 10-15

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 red bell peppers, diced
  • 1 large yellow onion, diced
  • 25 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ Tbsp chili powder
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 ½ Tbsp Liquid Smoke
  • 1 (25-oz) can crushed tomatoes
  • 12-oz light beer
  • 2 cups vegetable broth (such as Imagine’s No-Chicken Broth)
  • 2 (15.5-oz) cans pinto beans
  • 2 (15.5-oz) cans kidney beans
  • 2 (15.5-oz) cans black beans

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a large stockpot over high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil.
  2. Add bell pepper and onion and cook until caramelized, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add garlic and saute a minute longer.
  4. Stir in the garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook for 1 minute.
  5. Add the beans and crushed tomatoes.
  6. Stir in the beer, Liquid Smoke and vegetable stock.
  7. Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes to allow flavors to combine.

Nutritional Notes: 

387 calories, 22g protein, 71g carbs, 21g fiber, 3g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Lunch, Recipe, What We're Cooking This Weekend
Categories: Recipes, What We’re Cooking This Weekend
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top