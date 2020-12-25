What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Chili Everyone Will Love

What better recipe to make during these chilly holiday days than chili?! The best thing about chili is that the longer it sits, the more depth of flavor you will get, which means your leftovers will taste even better and you'll be able to stretch this meal for a few days.

This recipe is perfect if you have some veggies in your fridge you’re trying to get rid of. Whether it’s mushrooms, celery, bell peppers, etc, just toss it in your chili and you’re good to go. The recipe uses three types of beans: kidney beans, chickpeas, and black beans but you are more than welcome to use whatever beans you want in your chili. You can even toss in some crumbled tempeh or vegan “beef” crumbles to get more of a meatier chili. Think of this recipe as a basic chili recipe that you can customize into whatever you want.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 1 Hour, 20 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour, 35 Min

Vegan Chili Yields 8-10 Servings Ingredients 4 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 Large Yellow Onion, diced

6 Cloves Garlic, minced

8 oz Mushrooms, sliced

1 Tbsp Cumin

2 ½ Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

¼ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Smoked Paprika

28oz Canned Diced Tomatoes

28oz Canned Crushed Tomatoes

7 Oz Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce, canned *optional

2 Dried Bay Leaves

14oz Canned Kidney Beans drained and rinsed

14oz Canned Chickpeas drained and rinsed

14oz Canned Black Beans drained and rinsed Instructions In a large pot or dutch oven, heat up your oil over low heat. Add your onions and garlic and stir around cooking it for 3-5 minutes or until translucent. Add your mushrooms and cook for an additional 5-8 minutes or until mushrooms soften and onions start to brown. Add your cumin, chili powder, dried oregano, salt, and smoked paprika. Stir and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add your canned diced tomatoes and canned crushed tomatoes. If you are using the Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, add this in at this step. Stir it all together until evenly mixed. Cover and let it simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Once 1 hour has passed, add the drained and rinsed kidney beans, chickpeas, and black beans. Stir it in until evenly combined. Cover and let it simmer for additional 10 minutes or until beans are heated through. Ladle it into a bowl and serve with some fresh herbs, a slice of your favorite bread, and enjoy!

Nutrition Notes:

Calories 599, Total Fat 5.4 g, Sat. Fat 0.8 g, Sodium 292 mg, Total Carbs 106.6 g, Fiber 29 g, Sugar 16.7 g, Protein 36 g