Spicy Three-Bean Chili With Tortilla Chips

If you’re looking for the best vegan chili recipe then you’ve come to the right place. This vegan chili is easy to make, healthy and wholesome. It’s packed with protein using 3-beans: white beans, kidney and black beans. Needless to say, it’s a hearty dish that you can enjoy for a quick dinner.

Best of all, this recipe is quick to make. You can have a piping hot dinner for six in just 40 minutes, with little work involved! It’s flavor-rich and satiating. And makes for a great meal prep dish to enjoy throughout the week. Simply reheat and eat.