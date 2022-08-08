10 Plant-Based Recipes to Make With Your Farmer’s Market Produce

Even if you don't live near a farmer's market, this is the season to enjoy an abundance of fresh summer fruits and vegetables. Choose from 10 plant-based recipes that call for ripe tomatoes, zucchini, corn, squash, arugula, and summer fruit. Here's what to make with ingredients in peak season!

If you love fresh sweet corn, make it even sweeter with our Mexican Street Corn recipe featuring dairy-and-egg-free mayo topped with vegan cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, cilantro, and hot sauce. If you have leftover zucchinis from last night's Summer Rainbow Ratatouille (The Beet's most popular summer recipe), chop and season them for your Summer Veggie Tacos recipe, or throw them in your Barley Salad for added texture. Get creative with your peaches and make a warm dairy-free crisp topped with dairy-free vanilla ice cream, and take your strawberries to the next level by turning the fruit into a chilled 'nice' cream. All of these recipes are on the list below, so get cooking or baking!

Vegan Ricotta and Tomato Phyllo Pizza from Chefs Derek and Chad Sarno The Wicked Kitchen loading...

1. Vegan Ricotta and Tomato Phyllo Pizza from Chefs Derek and Chad Sarno

Chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, the creators of Wicked Kitchen, shared this ripe heirloom tomato phyllo pizza for when you're craving a lighter bite. Each bite is like a burst of fresh, summer flavors – enjoy this dish with a glass of red wine.

Recipe: Vegan Ricotta and Tomato Phyllo Pizza

attachment-frozen_yogurt_bark_10 loading...

2. Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries

Chill off with a sweet treat and make this frozen yogurt bark your way with dairy-free ingredients and fresh blueberries and strawberries from the market. For the healthiest option, choose a vegan yogurt low in sugar.

Recipe: Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries

Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille the Whole Family Will Love loading...

3. Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

Gather squash, zucchini, eggplant, and tomatoes from the farmer's market and whip together this saucy plant-based summer rainbow ratatouille for the entire family.

Recipe: Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

attachment-attachment-Veggie-Tacos-03 loading...

4. Summer Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema

Need to use up the rest of the zucchini? Chop and roast them together with chickpeas, and serve them on corn tortillas with a creamy and zesty cilantro crema sauce. Enjoy it with our 3-Ingredient Watermelon Margarita recipe for the ultimate fiesta!

Recipe: Grilled Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco

Homemade Dairy-Free Feta, Watermelon and Blueberry Skewers Evi Oravecz loading...

5. Homemade Dairy-Free Feta, Watermelon, and Blueberry Skewers

Make your own vegan feta cheese at home with this simple and cheap-to-prepare dish you can use in so many ways beyond our watermelon and blueberry skewers. This recipe makes for a healthy summer snack or appetizer.

Recipe: Homemade Dairy-Free Feta, Watermelon, and Blueberry Skewers

Vegan Mexican Street Corn Broke Bank Vegan loading...

6. Vegan Mexican Street Corn

August is officially the last month for fresh ripe corn on the East Coast. Pack on the toppings and take a bite of this sweet, cheesy salty, tangy, and spicy dish.

Recipe: Vegan Mexican Street Corn

attachment-attachment-Cucumber-Gazpacho-06 loading...

7. Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho

It's time to use up your garden herbs and veggies with this recipe! Cool down from the summer heat with this refreshing cucumber gazpacho made with fresh green vegetables and herbs.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho

attachment-barley-salad-the-compassionate-kitchen loading...

8. Zucchini and Barley Salad

Enjoy the taste of fresh summer zucchini and add more substance to your salad with this healthy and filling summer meal.

Recipe: Zucchini and Barley Salad Topped With Vegan Parmesan Cheese

attachment-attachment-Strawberry-Shortcake-Nice-Cream-04 loading...

9. Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

Summer is strawberry season, and a strawberry shortcake 'nice' cream is the perfect way to use those vibrant red berries. Made with a base of frozen bananas and coconut cream, this dairy-free ice cream is just the thing for hot summer days.

Recipe: Easy Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

attachment-attachment-GettyImages-959743222-1 loading...

10. The Best Vegan Blueberry Crisp

Whether you love peaches, blueberries, or a mix of berries, this recipe is so versatile. Just choose your favorite fruit and fall in love with the sweet, fresh taste.

Recipe: The Best Vegan Blueberry Crisp

For more great recipe ideas like this one, check out our column.