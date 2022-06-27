Homemade Dairy-Free Feta, Watermelon, and Blueberry Skewers
Dairy-Free Feta, Watermelon, and Blueberry Skewers are the perfect snack to celebrate the Fourth of July. These little patriotic skewers are super simple to put together, but your guests will be amazed, especially if you tell them you made vegan feta completely from scratch.
This vegan feta is probably the best you’ve ever tried. It’s creamy, crumbly, salty, tangy, and very cheesy. It’s also very simple and cheap to prepare, and you can use it in so many ways! This cheese is delicious on salads, in wraps, in tacos, on sandwiches, or simply as a snack.
Want to make these skewers even simpler?
- Use store-bought vegan feta if you forgot to prepare the recipe ahead of time
- Or use marinated tofu cubes
- If you are not keeping the red-white-blue theme, you can put anything else on your skewers as well. Try raspberries, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, fresh basil leaves, olives, or capers
Want your skewers to be healthier?
- A great oil-free alternative for this feta cheese is marinated tofu (we like a simple marinade of lemon juice, garlic, and herbs)
- Instead of skewers serve the feta, watermelon, and blueberry combo as a salad, over mixed greens, or in a lettuce cup
- Play around with more red-white-blue options. Try strawberries, cherry tomatoes, raspberries, apples, beetroot, daikon, cauliflower, kalamata olives, purple sweet potatoes, blackberries, or grapes
Want to make this really unforgettable for your guests?
- Prepare your cheese a few days ahead and let it age in the fridge before serving
- You can also marinate your vegan feta with olive oil and fresh herbs for extra flavor
- For a fun look, make long skewers instead of short ones
Prep time: 5 min
Hardening time: 4-8 hours
Feta, Watermelon, and Blueberry Skewers
Makes 18
Ingredients
For the feta
- 2 blocks of tofu (2 x 7 oz/200 g)
- 5.5 oz/150 g refined coconut oil
- 2-3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp miso paste
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1-3 cloves of garlic (optional)
- fresh herbs (optional)
Instructions
- Place ingredients into a blender or food processor, and process until smooth and creamy.
- Scrape down sides as needed, or use a tamper. Taste, and add more lemon juice or salt, if needed.
- Transfer to a container, cover, and place in the fridge overnight.
For the Skewers
- Vegan feta (recipe above)
- Watermelon cubes
- Blueberries
- Balsamic reduction
- Salt, pepper
Instructions
- Thread watermelon cubes, feta pieces, and blueberries onto bamboo skewers or toothpicks.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper, if needed, and drizzle with balsamic reduction, if you like.