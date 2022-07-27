Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries

Frozen Yogurt Bark can be a delicious, healthy treat – if you know how to make it with dairy-free ingredients and less sugar. This recipe is so easy to make and fun to make with kids. Use any plant yogurt you like or choose a plant yogurt that will work well with the berries.

Choose whatever fresh seasonal, canned, or frozen fruits you like or have: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, grapes, pineapple, mango, apple, pear, dragon fruit, plum, kiwi, pomegranate, cherry, persimmon, fig, or melon

Or, choose dried fruits like figs, cranberries, dates, goji berry, or apricots

Add chocolate chip or chopped dark chocolate, cacao nibs, edible sprinkles, and granola

Or top with toasted nuts and seeds, like pistachio, hazelnut, almond, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or brazil nut

Finish with something pretty to make your barks look stunning: Edible flowers, fresh herbs, edible gold leaf, and glitter

attachment-frozen_yogurt_bark_02 loading...

Cheaper version:

This is a great recipe to use up any leftover, even slightly bruised fruits

Choose seasonal and budget-friendly ingredients to top your yogurt barks. Some inexpensive fruits you can use are apples, pears, bananas, or grapes

Instead of fresh fruits, you can also use frozen or canned ones

Healthier version:

Use a sugar-free or low-sugar yogurt to make this recipe

Instead of regular sweetener, you can add some blended banana or apple sauce to the yogurt

Top your yogurt bark with more fruit

Fancier version:

Mix in a bit of rum, whisky, or vanilla liqueur to your yogurt

Add a little melted vegan white chocolate to the yogurt as well

Divide the yogurt into 2-3 portions, and color them with fruit puree or food coloring Pour yogurts onto the tray and swirl with a stick to create a marble effect

Besides fruits top your yogurt bark with edible gold and glitter, chocolate, and chopped nuts as well

attachment-frozen_yogurt_bark_01 loading...

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Prep time: 15 minutes

Freezing time: 2 hours

Ingredients

2 cups of vegan yogurt of your choice

2-4 tbsp sweetener of your choice

few drops of vanilla extract (optional)

1 cup of sliced fruits or toppings of your choice

Instructions

Mix together yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Spread the yogurt mix on the baking tray evenly. Top with sliced fruits and/or toppings of your choice. Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours, or until firm. Cut or break into pieces to serve.