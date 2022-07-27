Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries

Frozen Yogurt Bark can be a delicious, healthy treat – if you know how to make it with dairy-free ingredients and less sugar. This recipe is so easy to make and fun to make with kids. Use any plant yogurt you like or choose a plant yogurt that will work well with the berries.

  • Choose whatever fresh seasonal, canned, or frozen fruits you like or have: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, grapes, pineapple, mango, apple, pear, dragon fruit, plum, kiwi, pomegranate, cherry, persimmon, fig, or melon
  • Or, choose dried fruits like figs, cranberries, dates, goji berry, or apricots
  • Add chocolate chip or chopped dark chocolate, cacao nibs, edible sprinkles, and granola
  • Or top with toasted nuts and seeds, like pistachio, hazelnut, almond, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or brazil nut
  • Finish with something pretty to make your barks look stunning: Edible flowers, fresh herbs, edible gold leaf, and glitter
Cheaper version:

  • This is a great recipe to use up any leftover, even slightly bruised fruits
  • Choose seasonal and budget-friendly ingredients to top your yogurt barks. Some inexpensive fruits you can use are apples, pears, bananas, or grapes
  • Instead of fresh fruits, you can also use frozen or canned ones

Healthier version:

  • Use a sugar-free or low-sugar yogurt to make this recipe
  • Instead of regular sweetener, you can add some blended banana or apple sauce to the yogurt
  • Top your yogurt bark with more fruit

Fancier version:

  • Mix in a bit of rum, whisky, or vanilla liqueur to your yogurt
  • Add a little melted vegan white chocolate to the yogurt as well
  • Divide the yogurt into 2-3 portions, and color them with fruit puree or food coloring Pour yogurts onto the tray and swirl with a stick to create a marble effect
  • Besides fruits top your yogurt bark with edible gold and glitter, chocolate, and chopped nuts as well
Frozen Yogurt Bark

Prep time: 15 minutes
Freezing time: 2 hours

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of vegan yogurt of your choice
  • 2-4 tbsp sweetener of your choice
  • few drops of vanilla extract (optional)
  • 1 cup of sliced fruits or toppings of your choice

Instructions

  1. Mix together yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract.
  2. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Spread the yogurt mix on the baking tray evenly.
  3. Top with sliced fruits and/or toppings of your choice.
  4. Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours, or until firm.
  5. Cut or break into pieces to serve.
