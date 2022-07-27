Easy Frozen Dairy-Free Yogurt Bark with Berries
Frozen Yogurt Bark can be a delicious, healthy treat – if you know how to make it with dairy-free ingredients and less sugar. This recipe is so easy to make and fun to make with kids. Use any plant yogurt you like or choose a plant yogurt that will work well with the berries.
- Choose whatever fresh seasonal, canned, or frozen fruits you like or have: Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, grapes, pineapple, mango, apple, pear, dragon fruit, plum, kiwi, pomegranate, cherry, persimmon, fig, or melon
- Or, choose dried fruits like figs, cranberries, dates, goji berry, or apricots
- Add chocolate chip or chopped dark chocolate, cacao nibs, edible sprinkles, and granola
- Or top with toasted nuts and seeds, like pistachio, hazelnut, almond, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, or brazil nut
- Finish with something pretty to make your barks look stunning: Edible flowers, fresh herbs, edible gold leaf, and glitter
Cheaper version:
- This is a great recipe to use up any leftover, even slightly bruised fruits
- Choose seasonal and budget-friendly ingredients to top your yogurt barks. Some inexpensive fruits you can use are apples, pears, bananas, or grapes
- Instead of fresh fruits, you can also use frozen or canned ones
Healthier version:
- Use a sugar-free or low-sugar yogurt to make this recipe
- Instead of regular sweetener, you can add some blended banana or apple sauce to the yogurt
- Top your yogurt bark with more fruit
Fancier version:
- Mix in a bit of rum, whisky, or vanilla liqueur to your yogurt
- Add a little melted vegan white chocolate to the yogurt as well
- Divide the yogurt into 2-3 portions, and color them with fruit puree or food coloring Pour yogurts onto the tray and swirl with a stick to create a marble effect
- Besides fruits top your yogurt bark with edible gold and glitter, chocolate, and chopped nuts as well
Frozen Yogurt Bark
Prep time: 15 minutes
Freezing time: 2 hours
Ingredients
- 2 cups of vegan yogurt of your choice
- 2-4 tbsp sweetener of your choice
- few drops of vanilla extract (optional)
- 1 cup of sliced fruits or toppings of your choice
Instructions
- Mix together yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Spread the yogurt mix on the baking tray evenly.
- Top with sliced fruits and/or toppings of your choice.
- Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours, or until firm.
- Cut or break into pieces to serve.