It may feel like every summer day is National Ice Cream Day, but the official day is right around the corner. This Sunday, July 17, we're all screaming for ice cream with this curated list of 8 different dairy-free ice cream recipes, everything from strawberry, peanut butter, pistachio, double chocolate, and more.

These ice cream recipes are easier to make than you think and don't require any heavy equipment. For most, all you'll need is a blender! We threw in a "nice" cream recipe, a healthier version that only calls for natural frozen fruit and tastes like a cross between a smoothie and sorbet.

We even gave you two options for strawberry ice cream, just in case you like your scoops with a crumble topping. For the ultimate sweet and savory experience, try our Blackberry and Thyme Ice Cream recipe for an unusually delicious combination – in fact, make it for your guests too.

1. Dairy-Free Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Chocolate lovers, this recipe is for you: Make 5-ingredient dairy-free chocolate chunk ice cream with coconut milk and raw cashews. Every scoop of this creamy, silky treat has hidden bites of rich chocolate gems for added texture and a boost of chocolatey flavor.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

2. Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic sweet and tart fruit combination that tastes delicious when frozen, and even better stuffed between two cookies. This recipe also calls for a touch of fresh thyme, leaving you with an earthy, minty flavor.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

3. Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

Use up your summer strawberries with this easy-to-make strawberry shortcake crumble 'nice' cream (the healthier version of ice cream), made with frozen bananas and coconut cream in just one high-speed blender.

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Nice Cream

4. Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Avocado turned into ice cream is one creamy pair. This cold treat is made with all-natural dairy-free ingredients like mint, coconut, avocado, raw cacao nibs, and a touch of maple syrup for sweetness.

Recipe: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

5. Plant-Based Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Love peanut butter? If so, this easy, dairy-free ice cream recipe is for you. This recipe is as healthy as it gets and calls for unusual, but tasty ingredients like chickpeas as a base, dates for sweetness, and plant-based milk for a silky, milky touch.

Recipe: Plant-Based Peanut Butter Ice Cream

6. Pistachio Vegan Ice Cream

Pistachios are the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Make this easy, dairy-free ice cream in just ten minutes, and let the treat cool in your freezer for up to 6 hours.

Recipe: Pistachio Vegan Ice Cream

7. Healthy Blackberry & Thyme Ripple Vegan Ice Cream

Blackberry and thyme are a sweet, savory, earthy combination that will surprise your taste buds. Make this recipe for a special occasion, or serve it in an ice cream tub for the backyard bbq.

Recipe: Healthy Blackberry & Thyme Ripple Vegan Ice Cream

8. Five Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry fans, we have another recipe for you that puts the fruit in the spotlight. This recipe is all about the strawberry, not the crumble, so be sure you use quality ingredients!

Recipe: Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

