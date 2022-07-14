Summer is strawberry season, and a strawberry shortcake 'nice' cream is the perfect way to use some up! Made with a base of frozen bananas and coconut cream, this dairy-free ice cream is just the thing for hot summer days.

Nice cream is a healthier version of ice cream, sort of like a mix between a smoothie and a sorbet. It's sugar-free, dairy-free, and made in a high-speed blender with real frozen fruit. Serve your ice cream straight from the blender for a soft-serve texture. Alternatively, you can freeze it for scoopable ice cream.

The strawberry base pairs well with a homemade cookie crumble, creating a “shortcake” flavor. It’s slightly crunchy, subtly sweet, and enhances the berry flavors incredibly well.

Ice cream doesn’t have to be unhealthy or leave you feeling bloated. By ditching dairy, you can lower your chances of heart disease and be on your way to a healthier life. Keep a container of this strawberry shortcake nice cream in your freezer all summer long for healthy and refreshing desserts!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Freeze time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Cost: $4.00 recipe | $0.67 serving

attachment-Strawberry Shortcake Nice Cream 02 loading...

Strawberry Shortcake Nice Cream

Serves 6

Ingredients

Nice Cream

1 can full-fat coconut milk, chilled ($1.11)

½ pint of frozen strawberries ($1.25)

4 ripe bananas, frozen ($0.64)

½ vanilla bean pod or 1 ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract ($0.30)

Shortbread Crumble

6 (50 grams) vegan digestive cookies, shortbread cookies, or graham crackers ($0.24)

¼ cup cashews ($0.43)

A pinch of sea salt ($0.01)

1 tablespoon agave or maple syrup ($0.08)

Instructions

If you are using a vanilla pod, slice the pod in half and scrape out the seeds with the back of a knife. Scoop the coconut cream off the top of the can of coconut milk. Reserve the coconut water for a smoothie or another recipe. Add the coconut cream, strawberries, banana, and vanilla bean or extract to your food processor or high-speed blender. Blend on medium-high until completely smooth, which make take 3-10 minutes depending on your blender. Transfer to a loaf pan, and chill in your freezer for 30 minutes before serving. Place the shortbread cookies or graham crackers, cashews, salt, and sweetener into a food processor or blender and pulse until crumbly. Top the ice cream loaf pan with the crumbles, then add more as you serve it individually. Enjoy!

Notes

Serve this nice cream topped with freeze-dried strawberries for even more flavor.

Ditch the bowl and try serving your nice cream in waffle cones.

Not a fan of strawberries? Replace them with other fruits like raspberries, mango, or blueberries.

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 248 | Total Fat 12.4 g | Saturated Fat 8.8 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 47.1 mg | Total Carbohydrates 33.9 g | Dietary Fiber 3 g | Total Sugars 18 g | Protein 3.6 g | Calcium 14.5 mg | Iron 1 mg | Potassium 382 mg |