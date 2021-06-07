Calling all chocolate and ice cream lovers because today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, your time to celebrate the two things you already love with a plant-based twist.

There's no better way to enjoy your favorite sweets than making them yourself so you know exactly what the ingredients are and stay clear from any unhealthy additives. On that note, another plus to homemade desserts is that the ingredients are of better quality, making the flavors richer and brighter.

Today we took the classic chocolate ice cream and made a five-ingredient plant-based version with ingredients that transform into a smooth creamy texture when prepped and blended like chilled coconut milk and raw cashews. Not only are you getting the best and most natural flavor profile but you're also practicing self-care with every scoop.

When you choose to eat dairy-free alternatives, you are lowering inflammation in the body that can be caused by eating animal products including dairy from cows. The best part about this ice cream is that the taste is all-natural and excludes any artificial flavoring so you don't feel full or sluggish after you devour your cup or cone. On a hot day like today, we recommend doubling the recipe! Enjoy.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Prep Time: 6 hours

Cook Time: ~5 mins

Total Time: 7 minute

No-Churn Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Yields 3 cups

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups raw cashews, soaked for at least one hour in hot water

1 13.5 oz can full-fat coconut milk, chilled overnight

1/4 cup + 2 TBSP pure maple syrup (use less or more depending on the desired sweetness!)

2/3 cup raw cacao powder

1/2 – 1 cup Hu Kitchen Gems, chopped + more for serving

Instructions