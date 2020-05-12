Surprisingly Healthy Pistachio Vegan Ice Cream That’s Easy to Make
I scream for ice cream, especially pistachio vegan ice cream made with 'healthier' ingredients than traditional dairy ice cream. This recipe is easy to make and takes about 10 minutes to prepare and 90 minutes to freeze and the wait time is well worth it. Keep in mind you will need to soak the pistachios in water for a few hours before you begin the recipe, so do this first thing in the morning to have a delicious ice cream by lunchtime.
Even if you're not a fan of pistachios, the flavor of this vegan ice cream is very sweet and creamy, refreshing to enjoy on a warm day. Add your favorite toppings like walnuts, dark chocolate chips, dairy-free whipped cream, and top it off with a cherry! You will most definitely add this pistachio vegan ice cream to your book of favorite recipes.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: Pistachios are sweet and salty and a great snack on their own. But, when you add them to creamy ice cream, the flavors taste incredible and you will go back for seconds, and maybe even thirds. It's also a fun way to switch up your favorite classics like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream flavors.
Make it for: A special treat to enjoy in the heat. Grab two spoons and share the sweet taste with your loved one!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Freeze Time: 90 minutes
Pistachio Ice Cream
Makes 5 scoops
Ingredients
- 2 tins full fat coconut milk
- 1 ½ cups raw pistachio, soaked in water for a few hours. Drained and rinsed.
- ¾ cup rice syrup you could sub as you wish
- 1 tbsp. almond extract NOT essence. (Optional)
- 1 tbsp. arrowroot
- 2 tsp vanilla extract or paste
- A small handful of regular pistachios roughly chopped to garnish
Instructions
- In a high powered blender add all the ingredients, blitz for about 3-5 minutes until complexly smooth and silky.
- I put mine through a nut bag you could use muslin, or not bother. You won’t get a lot left in the bag anyway. Chill until completely cold.
- Once chilled either place in your ice-cream churner to freeze or in a container such as a loaf tin. If you’re going for the latter, then you will need to mix it briskly with a fork every 30-90 minutes until thick soft-serve texture.
- Churn till thick soft-serve consistency and place in a container such as a loaf tin, sprinkle with the extra nuts and cover with cling film or parchment and freeze for a few hours, or until ready to serve.
- About 10-15 minutes before you’re ready to serve remove from the freezer to soften slightly for scooping.