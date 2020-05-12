I scream for ice cream, especially pistachio vegan ice cream made with 'healthier' ingredients than traditional dairy ice cream. This recipe is easy to make and takes about 10 minutes to prepare and 90 minutes to freeze and the wait time is well worth it. Keep in mind you will need to soak the pistachios in water for a few hours before you begin the recipe, so do this first thing in the morning to have a delicious ice cream by lunchtime.

Even if you're not a fan of pistachios, the flavor of this vegan ice cream is very sweet and creamy, refreshing to enjoy on a warm day. Add your favorite toppings like walnuts, dark chocolate chips, dairy-free whipped cream, and top it off with a cherry! You will most definitely add this pistachio vegan ice cream to your book of favorite recipes.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Pistachios are sweet and salty and a great snack on their own. But, when you add them to creamy ice cream, the flavors taste incredible and you will go back for seconds, and maybe even thirds. It's also a fun way to switch up your favorite classics like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream flavors.

Make it for: A special treat to enjoy in the heat. Grab two spoons and share the sweet taste with your loved one!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freeze Time: 90 minutes