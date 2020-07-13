Perfect Summer Treat: Plant-Based Peanut Butter Ice Cream Recipe

After a long day or working or hanging by the pool, the best thing way to cool off and treat yourself is with a bowl of chilled ice cream, 100% vegan, of course! The Beet found a healthy recipe for a peanut butter plant-based ice cream made with chickpeas and high in vegan protein. This recipe is simple to make: All you need is a blender and ten minutes. Start the process a night before because you need to let the ice cream freeze in the fridge overnight. Once you mix together the ingredients, let the ice cream chill in the freezer for up to 8 hours and scoop it into a bowl or waffle cone. Add your favorite toppings like sprinkles, dairy-free hot fudge, nuts for extra protein, dairy-free whipped cream, and a cherry on top to complete the perfect ice cream sundae.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: Ice cream is a summer crowd-pleaser and fun for children to enjoy. This recipe calls for healthy plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, dates for sugar, and plant-based milk, 100% free of refined sugars. It's easy to make and delicious to eat.

Make it for: Dessert or a sweet treat to enjoy as a snack on a hot day. Set up an ice cream sundae bar for your kids with their favorite toppings! Have fun with this recipe.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Freeze Time: 8 hours