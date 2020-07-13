Perfect Summer Treat: Plant-Based Peanut Butter Ice Cream Recipe
After a long day or working or hanging by the pool, the best thing way to cool off and treat yourself is with a bowl of chilled ice cream, 100% vegan, of course! The Beet found a healthy recipe for a peanut butter plant-based ice cream made with chickpeas and high in vegan protein. This recipe is simple to make: All you need is a blender and ten minutes. Start the process a night before because you need to let the ice cream freeze in the fridge overnight. Once you mix together the ingredients, let the ice cream chill in the freezer for up to 8 hours and scoop it into a bowl or waffle cone. Add your favorite toppings like sprinkles, dairy-free hot fudge, nuts for extra protein, dairy-free whipped cream, and a cherry on top to complete the perfect ice cream sundae.
Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen
Why we love it: Ice cream is a summer crowd-pleaser and fun for children to enjoy. This recipe calls for healthy plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, dates for sugar, and plant-based milk, 100% free of refined sugars. It's easy to make and delicious to eat.
Make it for: Dessert or a sweet treat to enjoy as a snack on a hot day. Set up an ice cream sundae bar for your kids with their favorite toppings! Have fun with this recipe.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Freeze Time: 8 hours
Plant-Based Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Serves 2 people
Ingredients
- 1 can chickpeas rinsed and drained
- 1 cup Medjool dates
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 1/2 cups almond milk or plant milk of choice
- Chocolate chips
- Nuts
- Date caramel
- Melted chocolate
- Shredded coconut
Instructions
- In a high-speed blender like a Vitamix, blend chickpeas, dates, peanut butter, and almond milk until completely smooth.
- Once smooth, pour into a loaf pan and freeze for 8-12 hours or until frozen.
- Freezing time can vary depending on the freezer you have if you leave it longer than 8-12 hours, you will need to let it thaw 10-15 minutes.
- Add toppings of your choice and enjoy!