Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe
Avocado and ice cream may seem like an unusual combination, but they're actually the perfect creamy pair. This cold treat recipe is 100% vegan and made with real fresh ingredients like mint, coconut, avocados, maple syrup for sweetness, and raw cacao nibs. It's a delicious and healthy treat for the middle of summer, it's light, refreshing, and tastes naturally sweet.
This recipe is simple to make but takes at least 8 hours to freeze. Plan ahead to make this the day before so it's ready to go for when you need a chill treat. Get your friends together and make cookie sandwiches with this plant-based ice cream recipe. You can even set up a sundae bar and add healthy toppings like fruits and nuts. Vegan avocado ice cream tastes delicious scooped in a cup or topped on a sugar or waffle cone.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Ice cream is a summer staple, especially when it's light and healthier than traditional frozen treats. This recipe is simple to make and tastes delicious. Avocado and mint are a natural refreshing pair, mixed with coconut and maple syrup for a sweet taste.
Make it for: Dessert this summer. Kids love to make this ice cream and top it with their favorite fruits and nuts. Make a large batch and store it in the freezer for up to 5 days.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Freeze Time: 8 hours
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 3 ripe avocados
- 1 13.5-oz can full-fat coconut milk, chilled overnight
- A handful of fresh mint leaves
- ¼ cup + 2 TBSP pure maple syrup (use less or more depending on the desired sweetness!)
- ½ cup raw cacao nibs
- 1 bag Sejoyia Chocolate Coco-Thins
Instructions
- Add avocados to a blender with the entire contents of one can of coconut milk, mint leaves, and maple syrup.
- Blend until very smooth and creamy, then pour contents into a freezer-safe pan or container. Fold in the cacao nibs.
- Lay the container flat and freeze for 6-8 hours, stirring every hour with a spoon to lightly churn.
Allow softening for 30 minutes prior to serving for the best results.
- Serve by itself or smashed between your favorite cookies!
- To make ice cream sandwiches, pack slightly softened ice cream into a ¼” scoop, then spoon out and smash between two Coco-Thins.
- Roll the perimeter of the sandwich around on parchment paper to smooth out the edges, then wrap in parchment paper and allow the sandwich to firm up for 15-20 minutes.
- Store leftover ice cream in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.