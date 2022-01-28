Deciding what to eat for breakfast when eggs and bacon are out of the equation can be a head-scratcher, but we made it easy to enjoy a meat-and-dairy-free morning meal with these 7 plant-based recipes.

Just because you eat plant-based doesn't mean you'll miss out on your old favorites: If you love the taste of eggs, try our chickpea-based frittata that tastes just as good, if not better, than the real thing. Or, if you're looking for a hearty, healthy breakfast that will last you all week, try our eggplant shakshuka with Middle Eastern spices.

We also added a breakfast classic, sweet and savory oatmeal created by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney who elevated the oats by adding unexpected toppings like tomatoes or avocados for a delicious umami taste.

7 Easy Plant-Based Breakfast Recipe Ideas

Each plant-based recipe is simple to make and tastes delicious. Pick your favorite recipe and make it on repeat.

Chickpea Flour Frittata For Under $1 a Serving loading...

1. Chickpea Vegetable Frittata

Start your morning with a slice of eggless frittata that contains almost 15 grams of plant-based protein, ample B vitamins, and no gluten. Plus, if you're making this recipe to share, the entire breakfast will cost less than $4 to make. To add variety, try using bell pepper, spinach, and red onions. But you can make this recipe even more cost-effective by using up leftover veggies like mushrooms, potatoes, broccolini, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, green beans, and more.

Click for the Chickpea Frittata recipe.

Sweet Potato Hash recipe loading...

2. Southwest Sweet Potato Hash Wrap

Dig into the bright colors and bold flavors of this southwest sweet potato hash which features spices like cumin, ancho chiles, and smoked paprika to liven things up. This vegan hash is made with crispy golden sweet potatoes and mixed with protein-packed black beans, sweet corn, fresh kale, and more.

Click for the Southwest Sweet Potato Hash Wrap.

This recipe only calls for 5 ingredients. loading...

3. 5-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Golden and crisp on the outside, super fluffy and light on the inside, and full of yummy banana flavor! These pancakes are as easy to make as they are delicious. You only need 5 simple vegan ingredients, they can be made gluten-free, and they take about 20 minutes to whip up! These are going to be your go-to pancake recipe. Give them a try and you'll find out why – the whole family is going to love them!

Click for the 5-Ingredient Banana Pancakes.

loading...

4. Matthew Kenney's Sweet and Savory Oatmeal

Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney shares one of his favorite plant-based breakfasts, sweet and savory oatmeal. Overnight oats are not only hearty and healthy but they are extremely versatile. With so many different fillings, toppings, and mixes, this overnight delight easily becomes a go-to recipe.

Click for the Matthew Kenney's Sweet and Savory Oatmeal.

loading...

5. Blackberry Basil Yogurt Toast

This unique recipe is the perfect combination of flavors. The plain dairy-free yogurt adds a smooth tartness, blackberries bring sweetness, and the basil adds a fresh finishing touch.

Click for the Blackberry Basil Yogurt Toast.

loading...

6. Mini JUST Egg Muffins

In this fun breakfast, instead of making an entire pie of frittata, you'll fill muffin tins with JUST Egg and other healthy ingredients to create decadent and fluffy JUST Egg mini frittata bites. These mini frittatas are as easy to make as they are adorable. After you slice and dice your vegetables, simply add them to the bowl of JUST Egg and pour the mixture into each cup, then bake and devour.

Click for Mini JUST Egg Muffins.

loading...

7. Eggplant Shakshuka with Middle Eastern Spices

Eggplant and mushrooms come to life with the Middle Eastern spice blend in this recipe. This dish is a great high-protein breakfast to make for brunch with your friends! Eggplant is a high-fiber, low-calorie food that has been linked to lowering cholesterol, promoting weight loss, and managing blood sugar.

Click for Eggplant Shakshuka with Middle Eastern Spices.

For more lists of recipes, check out: