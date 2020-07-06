Why It's Healthy: Blueberries and cinnamon are loaded with antioxidants and are known anti-inflammatory foods.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Overnight oats are more digestible after being soaked overnight, which helps your body absorb more nutrition from the food.

Why It's Healthy: Broccoli is full of vitamins and antioxidants, including a disease-fighting agent that boosts immunity even as it helps take the stress off your organs. Edamame is high in protein: One cup of cooked edamame has about 18 grams of protein.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: Edamame is a low-calorie, high-fiber and filling food. 1/2 cup of edamame has only 95 calories and contains 4 grams of fiber (16 percent of the daily value.)

Why It’s Healthy: Grapes are high in antioxidants that help decrease inflammation.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Edamame is high in protein with 9 grams per half a cup has 9 grams of fiber.

Why It's Healthy: Lentils are high in protein, fiber and iron. One cup of cooked lentils has 16 grams of fiber, which is half of your recommended amount fiber for the day (25-30g). One cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein, so about one third your goal of 45 to 55 grams of protein a day.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Asparagus is a natural detoxifier, low in calories, and is made up of 90 percent water. Asparagus and Lentils together have 20 grams of fiber which helps fill you up.