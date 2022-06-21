7 Vegan Strawberry Dessert Recipes to Make This Summer

Stop at your local farm stand or grocery store and pick up a pint of fresh, ripe strawberries and enjoy the sweet, bold flavors of the fruit at peak season. Eat them whole or turn these bright red berries into delicious vegan desserts with these seven recipes that are completely dairy-and-egg-free. You'll want to make them on repeat all summer long!

We have a recipe for every palette: If you love brownies, try our chocolate fudge brownies topped with homemade strawberry jam that adds a bitter, extra sweet taste to the rich chocolate. Add a scoop of our Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream recipe to your brownies and watch the creamless, yet creamy masterpiece drip into your gooey brownie, and scoop each bite with a spoon.

If you can't get enough of the strawberry ice cream, try our strawberry and rhubarb ice cream cookie sandwiches for a sweet and savory handheld treat. You can't go wrong with any of these recipes when the strawberries are fresh!

attachment-Screen-Shot-2020-04-16-at-3.52.17-PM loading...

1. Chocolate Fudge Brownies With Homemade Strawberry Jam

Whip up a batch of vegan fudge brownies with homemade strawberry jam for your backyard barbecue. This dairy-free recipe is easy to make and adds a touch of color to your plate!

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Brownies With Homemade Strawberry Jam

attachment-1-70 loading...

2. Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast

Anyone with a sweet tooth, this is your new favorite breakfast or dessert. Upgrade your toast with this sweet recipe that calls for everyone's favorite duo, chocolate hazelnut spread, and strawberries.

Recipe: Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast

attachment-attachment-strawberry-ice-cream loading...

3. Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

This recipe combines the best of two seasonal ingredients: strawberries, and rhubarb for the ultimate bitter, sweet, and savory experience. Make these homemade ice cream sandwiches for your guests all summer long.

Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

How to make 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Made in Under 15 Minutes Evi Oravecz loading...

4. Five Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

This summer, whip up a batch of homemade dairy-free strawberry ice cream in under 15 minutes with just five ingredients. You'll want to keep a tub in your freezer so double the batch and of course, save the leftovers.

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

attachment-attachment-Rosemary-Chocolate-Bark loading...

5. Rosemary & Strawberry Vegan Chocolate Bark

Ever tried pairing chocolate with fruit and herbs? The combination of earthy and sweet flavors is one of the most delicious and unique tastes. Freeze dry your strawberries and gather fresh rosemary for this delicious treat.

Recipe: Rosemary & Strawberry Vegan Chocolate Bark

attachment-attachment-IMG_2137 loading...

6. Vegan Strawberry Oat Shortcake Trifle

Oat-flour shortcake crumbled in a bowl with coconut whipped cream and strawberry layers is a summertime favorite, and easy to serve to guests. Instead of creating a stacked, traditional cake, this recipe calls for one bowl with all the ingredients mixed together.

Recipe: Vegan Strawberry Oat Shortcake Trifle

attachment-attachment-Waffles-With-Strawberry-Compote loading...

7. Vegan Waffles & Strawberry Compote by Derek and Chad Sarno

Boost the sweetness of your waffles with this vegan version topped with a homemade strawberry compote you'll want to put on everything. This recipe was created by Derek and Chad Sarno, the brothers behind Wicked Kitchen who know how to make any vegan dish extra flavorful.

Recipe: Vegan Waffles & Strawberry Compote by Derek and Chad Sarno