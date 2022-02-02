Gifts and love notes are great on Valentine's Day. Know what's even better? A homemade meal! If you really want to show your special someone that you care about, cook for them. Try breakfast in bed. It's one of the easiest and most romantic meals to make on Valentine's Day.

This recipe is perfect. It starts with fluffy, crispy vegan waffles that you lovingly drape with glossy, sweet strawberry compote. To go all out for your sweetheart, use a heart-shaped waffle iron. Either way, they'll appreciate you serving them a satisfying, nourishing plant-based meal. Especially in bed. Or for dessert. Or both…

The Vegan Waffles & Strawberry Compote is created by Derek and Chad Saro, founders of Wicked Kitchen and Wicked Healthy Food.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Vegan Waffles with Strawberry Compote

Makes 2 big waffles

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Strawberry Compote:

1 1/4 cups frozen strawberries

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp cold water

Waffles:

1 1/2 cups soy milk or other plant milk

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-grain flour

3 Tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

3 Tbsp sunflower oil or other vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Vegan butter, for serving

Instructions

For the Strawberry Compote:

Cook the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until the fruit is thawed and the sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Continue to simmer until the strawberries are almost falling apart, about 5 minutes. Then stir in the blueberries and cut the heat to low. Mix the cornstarch and water in a small cup, then stir the mixture to the compote. Stir constantly until the compote thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. If you want it thicker, repeat with more cornstarch and water. Keep in mind, the compote will firm up a little as it cools. Remove from the heat and keep warm. You can also make the compote 1 to 2 days ahead, chill it in the fridge, and re-warm it before serving.

For the Waffles:

In a measuring cup, stir together the oat milk and lemon juice. Let sit a few minutes until it thickens up. Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl. Stir the oil and vanilla into the thickened soy milk, then pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir until all the flour is wet to form your waffle batter. Preheat waffle iron and brush or spray with oil to prevent sticking. Pour about half of the batter into the waffle iron, depending on the size of your iron. Spread it gently, close the lid, and cook until steam stops rising from the iron, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and repeat with the remaining batter. Serve hot with vegan butter and the strawberry compote.

Nutritionals

Calories 386 | Total Fat 15.4g | Saturated Fat 1.2g | Sodium 52mg | Total Carbohydrate 53.7g | Dietary Fiber 6.6g | Total Sugars 22.3g | Protein 9.5g | Calcium 157mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 447mg |