Recipe of the Day: Rosemary & Strawberry Vegan Chocolate Bark

Ever tried pairing chocolate with herbs? The combination of earthy and sweet flavors is one of the most delicious and unique tastes. When you make this rosemary and strawberry chocolate bark, you'll enjoy these flavors along with the creative side to this recipe - sprinkling herbs and fruits to create a colorful work of art. This bark is a nice change of pace, especially in the summer when refreshing fruits are everywhere.

This recipe is simple to make that anyone can partake, especially children. Other delicious combinations in you can try are basil and strawberry, mint and orange zest, pomegranates and blueberries, dill and lemon zest, and so many more. Explore your favorite pairings and make these recipes part of your summer bucket list.

Vegan Rosemary Chocolate Bark

Serves 8 to 10

8 oz (227 g) plain vegan chocolate, finely chopped, divided

2 tbsp (2 g) crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries

1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

Sea salt flakes, a few pinches

Instructions

Line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper and set a folded kitchen towel on the counter. Make room in the refrigerator for the sheet pan to sit flat. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Set a heatproof bowl over the boiling water and add two-thirds of the chocolate. Do not stir as the chocolate begins to melt. When about three-quarters of the chocolate has melted, lift the bowl off the pot, turn off the heat and place the bowl on the kitchen towel. Add the remaining chocolate and gently stir until all of the chocolate is melted. Pour the chocolate onto the sheet pan. Use an offset spatula to spread it out evenly, almost to the edges. Working quickly, sprinkle the freeze-dried strawberries, rosemary, and sea salt over the surface of the chocolate. Place the bark in the refrigerator to set, at least 1 hour. When ready to serve, break the bark into uneven shards.

Nutritionals

Calories 148 | Total Fat 8.9g | Saturated Fat 4.7g | Sodium 292mg | Total Carbs 16.2g | Dietary Fiber 1.7g | Total Sugars 12.1g | Protein 2.3g | Calcium 3mg | Potassium 187mg |