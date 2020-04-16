I can’t think of anything more comforting than chocolate and strawberries. Oh I know, the crunch of toasted bread accompanying each beautiful bite! This recipe is for Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast.

That’s right – our love for chocolate and strawberries just got deeper with this gourmet toast. It begins with toasted wholewheat bread, spread with a rich dark-chocolate hazelnut spread (plant-based of course) and then topped with thinly sliced seasonal fresh strawberries. Tis the season, am I right? Then sprinkled with chia, hemp hearts and chopped hazelnuts. What a glorious combination! Betcha can’t eat just one.

And the best part of all: it takes only three minutes to make your dreams come true. I must admit this is my favorite part about gourmet toast. You’re minutes away to complete tranquility. Toast Tuesday is slowly becoming my favorite day of the week.