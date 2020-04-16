Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast
I can’t think of anything more comforting than chocolate and strawberries. Oh I know, the crunch of toasted bread accompanying each beautiful bite! This recipe is for Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast.
That’s right – our love for chocolate and strawberries just got deeper with this gourmet toast. It begins with toasted wholewheat bread, spread with a rich dark-chocolate hazelnut spread (plant-based of course) and then topped with thinly sliced seasonal fresh strawberries. Tis the season, am I right? Then sprinkled with chia, hemp hearts and chopped hazelnuts. What a glorious combination! Betcha can’t eat just one.
And the best part of all: it takes only three minutes to make your dreams come true. I must admit this is my favorite part about gourmet toast. You’re minutes away to complete tranquility. Toast Tuesday is slowly becoming my favorite day of the week.
Gourmet Chocolate Hazelnut and Strawberry Toast
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Servings 4 slices
Ingredients
- 4 slices whole-wheat bread
- 1/4 cup chocolate hazelnut spread vegan
- 1 cup strawberries sliced
Instructions
- Toast bread slices until golden, then lather with dark chocolate hazelnut spread. Thinly slice fresh strawberries and layer over top of toast.
Nutrition Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 182kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 120mg | Potassium: 201mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin C: 21mg | Calcium: 56mg | Iron: 2mg