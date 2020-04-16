Tis' the season for CHOCOLATE! So today I’m sharing exactly that. Say hello to my ultra lush and decadent Chocolate Fudge Brownies with Homemade Strawberry Jam. These bad boy brownies are completely vegan and gluten-free, although you’d never guess it taking a bite. They are ultra fudgy and rich and are totally going to have all you “mmmmm-ing” from the first to last bite. In fact, I know these fudgy vegan brownies are a hit because I made a batch for my dad and husband, while my dad was visiting us, and they both scarfed down the entire lot.

They are vegan and gluten-free. These brownies are ultra-rich and fudgy. Crisp on the outside, yet moist and decadent on the inside. Then topped with easy homemade strawberry jam. There is no better combo on earth.