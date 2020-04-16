Chocolate Fudge Brownies With Homemade Strawberry Jam
Tis' the season for CHOCOLATE! So today I’m sharing exactly that. Say hello to my ultra lush and decadent Chocolate Fudge Brownies with Homemade Strawberry Jam. These bad boy brownies are completely vegan and gluten-free, although you’d never guess it taking a bite. They are ultra fudgy and rich and are totally going to have all you “mmmmm-ing” from the first to last bite. In fact, I know these fudgy vegan brownies are a hit because I made a batch for my dad and husband, while my dad was visiting us, and they both scarfed down the entire lot.
They are vegan and gluten-free. These brownies are ultra-rich and fudgy. Crisp on the outside, yet moist and decadent on the inside. Then topped with easy homemade strawberry jam. There is no better combo on earth.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Makes 16 brownies
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp ground chia (or ground flax)
- 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp water
- 2/3 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup demerara sugar (or raw cane sugar)
- 3/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup of cocoa powder
- 1 cup + 2 tbsp coconut flour
- 3/4 tsp baking powder
- 3/4 tsp sea salt finely ground
- 3/4 cup semi-sweet dark chocolate chopped into chunks
- 1 cup homemade strawberry jam (or jam of choice)
Instructions
- Combine ground chia and water in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Wait at least 10 minutes for consistency to become egg-like.
- In a saucepan melt coconut oil, add demerara sugar, and coconut sugar and vanilla.
- Add chia egg and stir to combine until the liquid in texture.
- Sift cocoa powder and coconut flour into a large mixing bowl, add baking powder and sea salt and mix to combine.
- Then pour in the liquid mixture. Stir to combine, but don’t over mix. Add semi-sweet dark chocolate chunks and stir again to combine.
Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 237kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 129mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 22g