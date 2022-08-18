Celebrate National Potato Day with These 7 Plant-Based Recipes

Happy National Potato Day to our favorite complex carbs that make french fries possible, as well as other irresistible dishes like vegan French-style gratin. On a healthier note, potatoes make for a hearty, filling meal or side dish like cold potato salad with fresh herbs and chopped veggies to enjoy alongside a vegan hot dog or meatless burger on a hot summer day.

But if you happen to love potatoes as much as we do – and as much as Chef AJ who lost 100 pounds by loading up on potatoes for every meal – simply eat them boiled with a pinch of salt and a touch of dairy-free butter and garlic. However you like it, we have more ideas just for you with these 7 plant-based potato recipes.

attachment-attachment-potato_gratin_01 loading...

1. Vegan Potato Gratin

French-inspired potato gratin is the perfect dish to make for a special occasion, dinner party, or comfort food for a chilly summer day. It's cheesy, creamy, filling, and makes a beautiful centerpiece.

Recipe: Vegan Potato Gratin

attachment-Screen-Shot-2020-10-23-at-10.10.30 loading...

2. Potato and Chickpea Salad Topped With Crunchy Hazelnuts

This potato and chickpea salad recipe has the perfect amount of citrus, fresh herbs, crunchy and sweet hazelnuts, and a light touch of olive oil to become your go-to side dish.

Recipe: Potato and Chickpea Salad Topped With Crunchy Hazelnuts

attachment-healthy-potato-salad-3 loading...

3. Easy Vegan Potato Salad Recipe

Potato salad is a dish everyone loves because it pairs perfectly with your meatless burgers and veggie dogs and besides, who doesn't love starchy carbs? The best thing about this recipe is that it's completely plant-based, perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions, or someone who is conscious about their health. This recipe is light and delicious.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Potato Salad Recipe

attachment-attachment-Potato-Chips-03 loading...

4. Best Potato Chip Recipe: Baked and Just 3 Ingredients, So They're Healthier

Turn your cravings for salty chips into a better-for-you snack that has none of the unhealthy fats and all of the taste. Once you get started, it's hard to stop snacking on these chips. You will love the rustic flavor, crispy texture, and wholesome ingredient list. You won’t want to go back to store-bought chips anytime soon!

Recipe: Best Potato Chip Recipe: Baked and Just 3 Ingredients

attachment-attachment-vegan-mashed-potatoes- loading...

5. Creamy Vegan Mashed Potatoes

These vegan mashed potatoes are the epitome of fluffy, creamy, and velvety rich: They're the perfect side dish to serve at your next dinner party because who doesn't love the taste of fluffy, soft, whipped potatoes to compliment the main course?

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Mashed Potatoes

attachment-attachment-Beet-Gnocchi-14 loading...

6. Vegan Beet Gnocchi

Make this impressive gnocchi infused with beets for your next date night dinner. This vibrant root vegetable will not only turn your meal a beautiful pink color but will also add a boost of vitamins and minerals.

Recipe: Vegan Beet Gnocchi

attachment-IMG_40371 loading...

7. Herb & Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes are our favorite way to eat potatoes because they’re nice and crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, and when smothered with herb and garlic butter, you have got yourself a seriously addicting side dish. The thinner your smash your potatoes, the crispier they'll get, but if you’re looking for softer, fluffier potatoes, partially smash.

Recipe: Herb & Garlic Smashed Potatoes

