Smashed Potatoes are our favorite way to eat potatoes because they’re nice and crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, and when combined with herb and garlic butter brushed on top, you have got yourself a seriously addicting side dish. The thinner your smash your potatoes, the crispier, but if you’re looking for a softer, fluffier potatoes, just partially smash.

Our favorite and the most efficient way is to lay your potatoes out on a baking tray and using the bottom of another baking tray, smash down on all your potatoes at once. You may need to put a little bit of strength behind it if you’re doing it this way. The other way is a little more hands-on, and it requires using either a potato masher or the palm of your hand. Both methods are great, and the end result will still be some delicious smashed potatoes.

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Total Time: 40 min