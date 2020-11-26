What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Herb & Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Smashed Potatoes are our favorite way to eat potatoes because they’re nice and crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, and when combined with herb and garlic butter brushed on top, you have got yourself a seriously addicting side dish. The thinner your smash your potatoes, the crispier, but if you’re looking for a softer, fluffier potatoes, just partially smash.
Our favorite and the most efficient way is to lay your potatoes out on a baking tray and using the bottom of another baking tray, smash down on all your potatoes at once. You may need to put a little bit of strength behind it if you’re doing it this way. The other way is a little more hands-on, and it requires using either a potato masher or the palm of your hand. Both methods are great, and the end result will still be some delicious smashed potatoes.
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 25 min
Total Time: 40 min
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 Lbs Baby Potatoes
- ¼ Cup Vegan Butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- ½ Tsp Italian Seasoning
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Garnish
- Fresh parsley
- Flakey Sea Salt
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 450F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add your potatoes and boil for 10-15 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain and let it cool down for 5 minutes.
- While potatoes are cooling, in a bowl add your melted vegan butter, parsley, minced garlic, and Italian seasoning. Whisk until evenly combined, set aside.
- Once your potatoes are cooled, transfer them to your baking tray. Cover the potatoes with parchment paper and using the bottom of another baking tray, gently press down on your potatoes to smash them. Alternatively, if your potatoes are cool enough you can use the palm of your hand to mash your potatoes.
- Brush each potato with your herb and garlic butter and baking in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush the rest of your herb and garlic butter. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Garnish sprinkle some salt and pepper fresh from the oven. Garnish with some freshly chopped parsley and some flakey sea salt. Serve with your favourite dipping and enjoy!