Celebrate National Potato Chip Day on March 14 with this homemade potato chip recipe that's baked so it's much healthier than the packaged ones you buy in the store. Turn your cravings for salty chips into a better-for-you snack that has none of the unhealthy fats and all of the taste. Once you get started, it's hard to stop snacking on these chips. You will love the rustic flavor, crispy texture, and wholesome ingredient list. You won’t want to go back to store-bought chips anytime soon!

Why This Recipe Is Healthier

This recipe makes approximately 120 chips or 20 per serving. Compare it to the nutritional value of Lays potato chips. Their serving size is 15 chips for 160 calories. So, the serving size in this recipe contains 5 more chips and has approximately 70 fewer calories.

Meanwhile the packaged chips you buy generally use processed vegetable oil that is full of chemicals and stripped of all nutritional value. Vegetable oil such as safflower, canola, and other blends are worse for your overall health than olive oil, which is low in sat fat and if you buy the best grade, is also minimally processed.

Toss thinly sliced potatoes in heart-healthy olive oil before baking them to golden-brown perfection. Crack some sea salt on top and you'll want to eat the entire bowl of chips. If you'd prefer a more complex chip flavor, try combinations like rosemary and garlic, dill and sea salt, chive and onion, or lime and black pepper.

Making your own chips allows you to control the amount of oil and salt added, so this homemade option is a healthier alternative to leading name brands. Did you know that by replacing saturated fats with olive oil, you’ll be one step closer to lowering your risk for cardiovascular disease?

This recipe is so easy to make and involves a very hands-off approach. All you need is three ingredients probably already in your kitchen, and you’ll be munching away in no time!

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 45

Total time: 60

Special Equipment Needed: Mandoline Food Slicer or Sharp Knife

Cost: $1.40 recipe| $0.23 serving

Baked Potato Chips

Serves 6

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, white or Yukon Gold ($1.06)

3 tablespoons olive oil ($0.33)

1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste ($0.01)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Wash and scrub the potatoes well. Using a mandolin or sharp knife, slice the potatoes quite thin (they should be almost see-through). Dab the slices with a towel to get rid of as much moisture as possible, then add them to a large bowl and toss with olive oil and sea salt. Spread the potato slices out in an even layer on the baking sheet so they aren’t touching one another. Roast for 10 minutes on the first side, flip and roast for another 9-10 minutes. For the last few minutes of roasting, keep a close watch to prevent burning. Transfer out of the oven and crack a touch more sea salt on top. Let them cool for 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Notes

Try avocado oil in place of the olive oil for a more neutral taste.

Additional flavor combinations: Garlic powder & rosemary, salt & dried dill, dried chives & onion powder, salt & paprika or cayenne, lime & black pepper

Make these vegan baked potato chips in honor of National Potato Chip Day (3/14)

Nutritionals: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 93 | Total Fat 2.2g | Saturated Fat 0.3g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 390mg | Total Carbohydrates 17.3g | Dietary Fiber 1.3g | Total Sugars 0.7g | Protein 2g | Calcium 13.6mg | Iron 0.7mg | Potassium 413.4mg |