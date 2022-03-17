Vegan Beet Gnocchi for Under $1 a Serving

Make this impressive gnocchi infused with beets for your next date night dinner. This vibrant root vegetable will not only turn your meal a beautiful pink color but will also add a boost of vitamins and minerals.

Whip up a batch using 10 ingredients or less — with only potatoes, beets, and flour required for the base. As an optional finish, you can sauté the gnocchi with fresh sage and garnish it with cashew parmesan for the most irresistible combination.

If making your own gnocchi seems intimidating, you will be pleasantly surprised at how simple this recipe is to follow! Gnocchi is healthy, cost-effective, and extremely fun to make with loved ones — plus it makes for great leftovers.

With all of the nutrients packed into this recipe, you’ll be one delicious step closer to your 2022 health goals. Did you know beets contain nitrates, which protect the heart by helping reduce blood pressure? All the more reason to make a double batch.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Total time: 75 minutes

Cost: $0.78 recipe| $0.20 serving

Vegan Beet Gnocchi

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 small beet ($0.21)

1 large (375 grams) russet potato ($0.30)

1 teaspoon salt ($0.01)

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting ($0.11)

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

2 tablespoons fresh herbs like sage, thyme, etc. ($0.04)

For serving optional

Cashew parmesan

Extra fresh herbs of choice

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Fill a casserole dish ½-full and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Leaving the skin on the beet, add it to the casserole dish and cover with foil. Poke holes in the potato with a fork and place it on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast the potato and beet in the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Remove and let both cool until they are safe to handle with your hands. Wearing gloves (optional), rub the skin off of the beat and roughly chop it. Add it to a small food processor or blender with the salt. Mix until smooth, then set aside. Peel the skin off of the potato and grate it through the small holes of a box grater or use a potato masher. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and combine with 1 tablespoon of the beet mixture. Add the flour, ½ cup at a time, and fold until the dough comes together, being careful not to over mix. Transfer the dough ball to a lightly floured surface and gently knead it until it is firm but not too sticky. Add more flour as needed. Divide the dough into 8-10 pieces and roll into long rolls. Cut into ~½-inch pieces and roll each one along the back of a fork to create the classic gnocchi ridges (optional). Bring a pot of salted water to boil, then cook the gnocchi in batches of 10-12. When the pieces begin to float, leave them for another 20-30 seconds, then transfer to a strainer while you cook the rest.

For Serving

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium, then add the gnocchi and fresh sage. Sauté for a few minutes to infuse the flavors and season with salt & pepper to taste. Serve while warm with a garnish of cashew parmesan and more fresh herbs. Enjoy!

Notes

You can save the leftover beet puree for another gnocchi recipe or nutrient-packed smoothie.

Nutritionals: 1 of 4 servings

Calories 285 | Total Fat 4.0g | Saturated Fat 0.6g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 283mg | Total Carbohydrates 55.5g | Dietary Fiber 4.8g | Total Sugars 3.8g | Protein 6.9g | Calcium 39.3mg | Iron 4.1mg | Potassium 677.5mg |