Labor Day Side Dishes: Easy Vegan Potato Salad Recipe

To complete your Labor Day BBQ party, potato salad is essential, especially when it's healthier than traditional styles and 100% guilt-free. Potato salad is a dish everyone loves because it pairs perfectly with your meatless burgers and veggie dogs and besides, who doesn't love starchy carbs. The best thing about this recipe is that it's completely plant-based, perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions, or someone who is conscious about their health. This recipe is light and delcious. You will taste the freshly chopped veggies so it's best to buy organic or from your local farmer's market. Depending on how many guests your planning to serve, double or triple the ingredients for the recipe. This potato salad is worth filling up on!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Potato salad is an easy dish everyone will love, including kids. This recipe is healthier than many traditional potato salads and tastes delicious! Prepare the salad in a big bowl with two serving spoons, add salt and pepper on the side for taste.

Make it for: This Labor Day Weekend and serve it up with your veggie dogs and meatless burgers.

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes