Labor Day Side Dishes: Easy Vegan Potato Salad Recipe
To complete your Labor Day BBQ party, potato salad is essential, especially when it's healthier than traditional styles and 100% guilt-free. Potato salad is a dish everyone loves because it pairs perfectly with your meatless burgers and veggie dogs and besides, who doesn't love starchy carbs. The best thing about this recipe is that it's completely plant-based, perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions, or someone who is conscious about their health. This recipe is light and delcious. You will taste the freshly chopped veggies so it's best to buy organic or from your local farmer's market. Depending on how many guests your planning to serve, double or triple the ingredients for the recipe. This potato salad is worth filling up on!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Potato salad is an easy dish everyone will love, including kids. This recipe is healthier than many traditional potato salads and tastes delicious! Prepare the salad in a big bowl with two serving spoons, add salt and pepper on the side for taste.
Make it for: This Labor Day Weekend and serve it up with your veggie dogs and meatless burgers.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Vegan Potato Salad
Yield 6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed
- 1/2 cups celery, diced
- 1/2 cup green onions (green parts only), diced
- ½ cup sweet bell pepper, diced
- ¼ cup dill, chopped
Potato Salad Dressing:
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup vegan mayonnaise (store-bought or cashew mayo)
- 1 heaping TBSP Eden Foods Yellow Mustard
- ½ lemon, squeezed
- Himalayan sea salt
- Black pepper
Instructions
- Wash and scrub the potatoes and place them in a large pot. Cover with 1 1/2 inch of water, and add a generous pinch of salt.
- Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a gentle boil and cook about 15 – 20 minutes, until potatoes are just fork-tender. Drain potatoes and cool slightly.
- Once cooled, gently peel the skin away. Cut the potatoes into 1/2 inch cubes and place in a large mixing bowl.
- While potatoes are cooking and/or cooling, prepare the green onion, celery, bell pepper, and dill. Add to the bowl with the diced potatoes and set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine the mayo, mustard, Himalayan sea salt, and black pepper, and mix well. If the dressing is too thick, add a squeeze of lemon. If the dressing is too thin, add a little more mayo.
- Pour the dressing over the potato and vegetables in the large mixing bowl and toss to combine. Season with Himalayan sea salt and black pepper.
- Transfer the bowl to the refrigerator to chill for an hour or so before serving.
- Garnish with fresh dill. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-5 days.