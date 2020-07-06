Breakfast: Blueberry Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Why It's Healthy: Blueberries and cinnamon are loaded with antioxidants and are known anti-inflammatory foods.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Overnight oats are more digestible after being soaked overnight, which helps your body absorb more nutrition from the food.

Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad

Why It's Healthy: Lentils are a great alternative for meat because they are made up of 25 percent protein. One cup of cooked lentils also has 3 milligrams of iron, which your body needs.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: Green lentils and chickpeas combined, offer 31.5 grams of protein. High protein and high fiber foods help slow digestion, which keeps you fuller for longer. Studies suggest that Apple Cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories, which may also lead to weight loss.

Snack: Celery & Nut Butter

Why It's Healthy: Nut butter is a great source of Vitamin E which helps build a strong immune system. Celery is rich in antioxidants and helps reduce inflammation.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: This simple snack contains healthy fat from the nutter butter and is high in protein. Using celery rather than bread or crackers makes this low in calories and carbs while delivering 8 grams of protein.

Dinner: Vegan Lentil Loaf and Asparagus

Why It's Healthy: Lentils are high in protein, fiber and iron. One cup of cooked lentils has 16 grams of fiber, which is half of your recommended amount fiber for the day (25-30g). One cup of lentils has 18 grams of protein, so about one third your goal of 45 to 55 grams of protein a day.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Asparagus is a natural detoxifier, low in calories, and is made up of 90 percent water. Asparagus and Lentils together have 20 grams of fiber which helps fill you up.