Why It's Healthy: Avocado has 4 grams of protein and more potassium than a banana, and is loaded with healthy fat to help your body learn to burn fat as fuel.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: This meal is filled with fiber. Avocado has 13 grams of fiber and 2 tablespoons of chickpeas have 4.4 grams of fiber, so with all that fiber and healthy fat (from the avocado) you’ll feel full longer.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why It's Healthy: This veggie burger is high in fiber and potassium thanks to the seeds, beans and prunes in the mix. One cup of prunes alone has 12 grams of fiber. A homemade veggie burger also ensures you cut out all the processed ingredients in a prepackaged burger.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Using lettuce instead of a bun cuts out the refined carbohydrates of the bread and you save 120 calories that would be in a burger bun. The veggie burger is made up of high fiber foods, which helps regulate your digestive system.

Why It’s Healthy: Grapes are high in antioxidants that help decrease inflammation.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Edamame is high in protein with 9 grams per half a cup has 9 grams of fiber.

Why It's Healthy: Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA. Avocado oil is one of the heart healthiest oils because it contains omega-9 fatty acid, also called Oleic acid, which is heart-healthy. It also has a high smoke point, making it best for cooking at high heat. Broccoli is one of the only dark veggies that have calcium.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The omega-9 fatty acid in avocado oil helps your body learn to burn fat for fuel and healthy fat can keep you feeling fuller longer. Broccoli is a vegetable that is high in fiber and relatively low in carbs so it’s on most keto and paleo diet plans.