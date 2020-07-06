Breakfast: Creamy Chickpea & Avocado Toast

Why It's Healthy: Avocado has 4 grams of protein and more potassium than a banana, and is loaded with healthy fat to help your body learn to burn fat as fuel.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: This meal is filled with fiber. Avocado has 13 grams of fiber and 2 tablespoons of chickpeas has 4.4 grams of fiber, so with all that fiber and healthy fat (from the avocado) you’ll feel full longer.

Lunch: Falafel Tahini Salad

Why It's Healthy: Lentils are a great alternative for meat because they are made up of 25 percent protein. One cup of cooked lentils also has 3 milligrams of iron, which your body needs.

Why It Works For Weight Loss: Green lentils and chickpeas combined, offer 31.5 grams of protein. High protein and high fiber foods help slow digestion, which keeps you fuller for longer. Studies suggest that Apple Cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories, which may also lead to weight loss.

Snack: Popcorn & Almonds

Why It's Healthy: Unsalted popcorn is a great source of fiber and is low in fat. Almonds are high in Vitamin E and are loaded with antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.

Dinner: Veggie Edamame Gnocchi

Why It's Healthy: Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA. Avocado oil is one of the heart healthiest oils because it contains omega-9 fatty acids, also called Oleic acid, which is heart-healthy. It also has a high smoke point, making it best for cooking at high heat. Broccoli is one of the only dark veggies that have calcium.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The omega-9 fatty acid in avocado oil helps your body learn to burn fat for fuel and healthy fat can keep you feeling fuller longer. Broccoli is a vegetable that is high in fiber and relatively low in carbs so it’s on most keto and paleo diet plans.