Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal

Why It's Healthy: Chia Seeds are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids, and combined with oats and berries make this breakfast rich in antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Oatmeal leaves you satisfied longer, so you’ll eat less and be full until lunch, due to the high fiber content. One cup of oatmeal has 4 grams of fiber.

Lunch: Tofu Scramble

Why It’s Healthy: Tofu is comparable to eggs nutritionally because both are complete sources of protein, with all nine essential amino acids. Tofu is also low in calories and saturated fat. Meanwhile, bell peppers have three times more vitamin C than oranges.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Tofu is a low-calorie source of protein. A cup of tofu has 185 calories and 20 grams of protein. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory that contains a compound called curcumin that aids in weight loss and is known to reduce bloating.

Snack: Cucumber Snack Box

Why It’s Healthy: Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants that help boost your immune system. Cucumbers are extremely hydrating since they are made up of 96% water.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Crackers are a low-calorie alternative to chips. Guacamole is a sneaky source of protein and a good source of monounsaturated fat.

Dinner: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

Why It's Healthy: Brown rice is a whole grain and contains more fiber than white rice. Brown rice has 3.5 grams of fiber per cup whereas white rice has 0.6 grams of fiber per cup. Tofu is one of the only plant-based proteins that has all nine essential amino acids.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Tofu is low in calories, low in carbs and has zero saturated fat. Three ounces of tofu has 14 grams of protein and 130 calories and just 3 grams of carbs.