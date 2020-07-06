Breakfast: Berry Baked Oatmeal

Why It's Healthy: Chia Seeds are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids, and combined with oats and berries make this breakfast rich in antioxidants.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Oatmeal leaves you satisfied longer, so you’ll eat less and be full until lunch, due to the high fiber content. One cup of oatmeal has 4 grams of fiber.

Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad

Why It’s Healthy: Pumpkin seeds are high in fiber and antioxidants. One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 1.7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein. Edamame is one of the best sources of plant-based protein with 17 grams of protein per cup.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Fiber in the edamame can help you feel fuller for longer. Unlike white rice, quinoa is a complete protein and is high in fiber, with 5 grams and is a complex carbohydrate so you will feel fuller and not spike blood sugar as white rice would.

Snack: Mango Coconut Smoothie

Why It's Healthy: Cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin B. Mango promotes healthy digestion. Mangos have 122 milligrams of Vitamin C per medium gruit, which is double the amount in an orange.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Coconut milk is satisfying and the fatty acid profile can potentially help with aiding weight loss efforts.

Dinner: Sheet Pan Tofu & Veggies

Why It's Healthy: Tofu is high in protein and low in calories. Half a cup of tofu has 10 grams of protein and only 95 calories.

Why it works for Weight Loss: Sweet potatoes are 77 percent water which makes them great for weight loss. Sweet potatoes are also low in calories. One medium-sized sweet potato has 103 calories and over 2 grams of fiber.