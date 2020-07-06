Breakfast: Triple Berry Protein Bowl

Why It’s Healthy: Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries contain antioxidants that boost your immune system, and fiber to keep blood sugar steady. One cup of strawberries has 3 grams of fiber.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The almond butter supplies protein and fills you up, and hemp seeds are protein power sources, with 6 grams in 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds.

Lunch: Edamame Dried Fruit Salad

Why It’s Healthy: Pumpkin seeds are high in fiber and antioxidants. One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 1.7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein. Edamame is one of the best sources of plant-based protein with 17 grams of protein per cup.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Fiber in the edamame can help you feel fuller for longer. Unlike white rice, quinoa is a complete protein and is high in fiber, with 5 grams and is a complex carbohydrate so you will feel fuller and not spike blood sugar as white rice would.

Snack: Oranges & Almonds

Why It’s Healthy: Oranges are high in vitamin C and help boost your immune system.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.

Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta

Why It’s Healthy: Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism. Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Chickpea pasta is a great pasta alternative because it is loaded with protein and fiber.