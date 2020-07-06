Breakfast: Mango Coconut Smoothie

Why It's Healthy: Cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin B. Mango promotes healthy digestion. Mangos have 122 milligrams of Vitamin C per medium gruit, which is double the amount in an orange.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Coconut milk is satisfying and the fatty acid profile can potentially help with aiding weight loss efforts.

Lunch: Quinoa Tofu Burrito Bowl

Why It’s Healthy: Quinoa contains all nine essential amino acids. Tofu has more protein than beef for each 100 calorie serving. Tofu has 11 grams of protein per 100 calories and ground beef has 9 grams of protein per 100 calorie serving.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that has 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber so you’ll stay full longer.

Snack: Oranges & Almonds

Why It’s Healthy: Oranges are high in vitamin C and help boost your immune system.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: The ratio of unsaturated fat to protein in almonds, along with the fiber, helps to reduce hunger. They are also low in carbs and high in protein.

Dinner: Chickpea Veggie Pasta

Why It’s Healthy: Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which is healthy for blood clotting, strong bones, and fast metabolism. Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C: One medium-sized tomato has 28 percent of the RDA.

Why It Works for Weight Loss: Chickpea pasta is a great pasta alternative because it is loaded with protein and fiber. The omega-9 fatty acid in avocado oil helps your body learn to burn fat for fuel and healthy fat can keep you feeling fuller longer.