Welcome to week two of The Vegan Keto Diet! This week you can start adding in snacks such as Guacamole and Chips, Italian Cucumber Bites and Roasted Garlic Mushrooms. Here are your recipes for week two of The Vegan Keto Diet.

The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Week Two Here is your meal plan for week two of The Vegan Keto Diet.