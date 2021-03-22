Today's list of meals is on the greener side, meaning you'll enjoy the fresh tastes of Spring vegetables. Breakfast is a green keto smoothie full of superfoods like kale, with healthy fats from avocado, and a natural source of Omega-3s from hemp seeds. This entire smoothie contains 18 grams of fiber, so you will feel full up until lunch. Enjoy the flavors of fresh, crisp vegetables with a veggie garden salad for lunch. In between, snack on refreshing cucumber slices with dairy-free cream cheese and olives. Dinner: Dig into an Asian-style stir fry with cauliflower rice topped with crisp dense vegetables and salty seasonings.

The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 11 Your vegan keto meal plan for day 11: Green Keto Smoothie for breakfast, Veggie Garden Salad for Lunch, Italian Cucumber Bites for Snack, Asian Stir Fry for dinner.