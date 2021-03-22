When you first taste vegan cream cheese you'll be shocked at how the taste and texture mimic the real thing. Try one from this list of five we love, and soon the whole household will be eating the non-dairy versions. Spread it on chilled cucumber for a refreshing low-calorie snack. Add a touch of fresh parsley, and add any other vegetable you like: diced olives, bell peppers, or some diced green onion for a mix of fresh savory and sweet flavors.

Italian Cucumber Bites 4 Servings Ingredients 2 cucumbers

8 TBSP vegan cream cheese (i.e kite Hill)

2 TBSP flat-leaf parsley

⅓ cup olives, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 TBSP green onion, sliced Instructions Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and discard. Set aside Mix together vegan cream cheese, parsley, olives and bell pepper. Fill each cucumber cavity with the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with green onions, slice into 1-inch bite-size pieces and serve.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 289 Protein:5g Fat:19g Net Carbs: 15g Fiber: 7g Sugar: 3g Sodium: 624mg