The Vegan Keto Diet Lunch: Very Veggie Garden Salad Recipe
This recipe combines the crisp, refreshing taste of spring produce with the creamy decadence of sliced avocados and pressed tofu, which will fill you up while delivering a healthy source of protein. Add a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette for a healthy dressing and you have an elegant meal, ready in minutes. Eating a salad at lunch will help you banish the mid-afternoon blahs since the fiber and nutrients will provide all the energy you need to power through your workday. Make this salad a regular, any day you need a healthier lunch option.
Very Veggie Garden Salad
1 Serving
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups spinach leaves
- ¼ cup tofu, pressed, drained and cubed
- ¼ cup carrots, chopped
- ¼ cup cucumbers, chopped
- ¼ cup tomatoes, diced
- 1 TBSP Olive oil
- 1 TBSP balsamic vinegar
- ½ avocado, sliced
Instructions
- Place spinach on a plate.
- Add tofu, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
- Mix together oil and vinegar until fully blended
- Top salad with the dressing and add salt and pepper as needed
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories : 340 Protein: 10g Fat: 26g Net Carbs: 12g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 8g Sodium: 73 mg