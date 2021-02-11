This recipe combines the crisp, refreshing taste of spring produce with the creamy decadence of sliced avocados and pressed tofu, which will fill you up while delivering a healthy source of protein. Add a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette for a healthy dressing and you have an elegant meal, ready in minutes. Eating a salad at lunch will help you banish the mid-afternoon blahs since the fiber and nutrients will provide all the energy you need to power through your workday. Make this salad a regular, any day you need a healthier lunch option.

Very Veggie Garden Salad 1 Serving Ingredients 1 ½ cups spinach leaves

¼ cup tofu, pressed, drained and cubed

¼ cup carrots, chopped

¼ cup cucumbers, chopped

¼ cup tomatoes, diced

1 TBSP Olive oil

1 TBSP balsamic vinegar

½ avocado, sliced Instructions Place spinach on a plate.

Add tofu, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Mix together oil and vinegar until fully blended

Top salad with the dressing and add salt and pepper as needed

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories : 340 Protein: 10g Fat: 26g Net Carbs: 12g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 8g Sodium: 73 mg