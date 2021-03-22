Dinner is served: A bowl of freshly sliced vegetables topped with flavorful seitan, a chewy plant-based product that has more protein than tofu. The consistency is extremely dense so it works well in recipes that once called for meat. Seitan is made from dehydrated gluten so if you are gluten intolerant use tofu in this recipe instead. Cover it in Tamari sauce and dive in.

Vegan Asian Stir Fry 1 Serving Ingredients 2 oz seitan

1 TBSP coconut oil

½ cup broccoli florets

1 TBSP tamari sauce

1 cup riced cauliflower, frozen

1 cup spinach

½ avocado, sliced Instructions In a dry, nonstick pan, wilt spinach leaves over medium heat. Remove from heat and transfer to a serving plate. Melt coconut oil in the same pan over medium-high heat. Add the broccoli and riced cauliflower. Cook for 5-6 mins or until tender. Place vegetables on a bed of wilted spinach. Add the seitan on top. Pour tamari sauce over seitan and vegetables. Top with avocado slices and enjoy warm

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories:524 Protein:20g Fat: Net Carbs: 13g Fiber: 16g Sugar:4g Sodium: 1032mg