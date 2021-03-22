Smoothies for breakfast are the perfect way to start your day because they don't require a lot of time to make and they will fill you up for hours. This nutrient-dense recipe calls for almond milk, which is a good source of vitamin B12, superfoods like kale and limes, hydrating veggies like cucumber, and healthy fats like hemp seeds which are also high in omega-3s, essential fatty acids that improve eye health, boost mood, help heart health and offer a host of other health benefits. You will also add a scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder (for help finding which brands work best for you, check out our protein powder taste test).

Note: Stevia drops are optional if you want to pass up on a sweet smoothie. Happy blending!

Green Keto Monster 1 Serving Ingredients 1 cup unsweetened almond or cashew milk

1/2 medium cucumber

15g vegan vanilla protein powder

1/2 lime peeled and seeded

1 TBSP hemp seeds

1 avocado, sliced

1 cup kale, frozen

1 TBSP coconut oil, melted

5-6 Stevia drops (optional)

1 cup ice cubes Instructions Pour in milk, cucumber, protein powder, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale and coconut oil into a blender. Blend for 30 seconds. Add in the stevia (optional) and ice cubes. Blend on high for 1 minute Serve

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 634 Protein: 21g Fat: 46g Net Carbs: 14g Fiber: 18g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 252 mg