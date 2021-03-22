The Vegan Keto Diet Breakfast: Green Keto Monster Smoothie Recipe
Smoothies for breakfast are the perfect way to start your day because they don't require a lot of time to make and they will fill you up for hours. This nutrient-dense recipe calls for almond milk, which is a good source of vitamin B12, superfoods like kale and limes, hydrating veggies like cucumber, and healthy fats like hemp seeds which are also high in omega-3s, essential fatty acids that improve eye health, boost mood, help heart health and offer a host of other health benefits. You will also add a scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder (for help finding which brands work best for you, check out our protein powder taste test).
Note: Stevia drops are optional if you want to pass up on a sweet smoothie. Happy blending!
Green Keto Monster
1 Serving
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond or cashew milk
- 1/2 medium cucumber
- 15g vegan vanilla protein powder
- 1/2 lime peeled and seeded
- 1 TBSP hemp seeds
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 cup kale, frozen
- 1 TBSP coconut oil, melted
- 5-6 Stevia drops (optional)
- 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
- Pour in milk, cucumber, protein powder, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale and coconut oil into a blender. Blend for 30 seconds.
- Add in the stevia (optional) and ice cubes.
- Blend on high for 1 minute
- Serve
Nutritional Info (per serving):
Calories: 634 Protein: 21g Fat: 46g Net Carbs: 14g Fiber: 18g Sugar: 4g Sodium: 252 mg