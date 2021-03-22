The Vegan Keto Diet Meal Plan: Day 10

Welcome to Day 10! Today's menu includes scrambled tofu with fresh herbs and spices for breakfast, warm and comforting vegan french soup with sweet onions for lunch, a hearty cauliflower hummus snack, and a bowl of fresh zoodles with crispy sage leaves for dinner. After this lineup of delicious meals, you'll feel sated, full of energy, and maybe even surprised at how creative you can get while eating a plant-based low carbohydrate diet.

