If you have never tried vegan scrambled 'eggs,' this is your opportunity to satisfy your taste buds and potentially make your switch to a plant-based diet even easier. In this recipe, you scramble tofu and add in delicious zesty spices. Savor the flavors of chili and turmeric, two superfoods that have been shown to help boost immunity and metabolism. Grab everyone in your household and serve up the most delicious southern-style breakfast.

Southwest Tofu Scramble 2 Servings Ingredients 1/2 TBSP olive oil

¼ cup yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup lite tofu, well-drained and pressed overnight

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp turmeric

½ cup red pepper, diced Instructions Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add in olive oil, onions and garlic. Saute for about 2 minutes. Crumble tofu and add to the onion mixture. Cook for about 5 minutes without stirring. Once the tofu is lightly browned add in the seasonings and the red pepper. Continue to cook for another 5 minutes and serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 295 Protein: 12g Fat: 14g Net Carbs: 25g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 5g Sodium: 452 mg