Zoodles, which are fun to make with your spiralizer, offer all the joy of eating pasta but without all the carbs. This recipe delivers antioxidants and vitamins in the nutrient-spinach and protein-filled tofu, topped with a flavorful sage sauce. The minced cashews add crunch to the texture. This comforting bowl of low-carb pasta may turn out to be your new favorite.

Nutty Sage Zoodles 1 Serving Ingredients 1 TBSP coconut butter

1 TBSP sage, ground

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 zucchini, spiralized

⅓ cup cashews, minced

2 oz tofu, chopped

1 cup spinach Instructions Place a skillet over medium/high heat. Add coconut butter and melt Add in sage and nutmeg and cook until fragrant (about 1-2 minutes) Place the zucchini and tofu and cook while stirring for about 3-4 minutes. Next, add in the spinach leaves and cook for an additional minute while stirring and allow the spinach to wilt. Remove from heat and top with cashews. Serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories:399 Protein:27g Fat:27g Net Carbs: 8g Fiber: 4g Sugar:4g Sodium: 659g