The classic French onion soup takes on a healthier twist with this delicious vegan recipe made with dairy-free shredded cheese, vegan butter, and vegetable broth. Of course, onions are great for you, with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help lower cholesterol. All of the ingredients are the same as the traditional style soup but with these healthier swaps, you'll feel lighter and more energetic than you would after eating the real thing. Now, you don't have to compromise taste for health–but instead, enjoy all the same meals for fewer calories.

Vegan French Onion Soup 3 Servings Ingredients 2 large white onions, sliced

6 cups vegetable broth (reduced sodium)

1 cup vegan shredded cheese

3 TBSPS vegan butter

2 TBSP olive oil

1 TBSP fresh garlic, minced

1 bay lea Instructions Place a large stockpot on medium heat. Pour in the olive oil and the vegan butter in a pot until the butter is melted, Add the onions until translucent, about 4-5 minutes. Mix in broth, garlic and bay leaf. Bring soup to a simmer. Simmer soup for 20-25 minutes or until onions are very soft. Pour soup evenly into 3 oven-safe bowls. Sprinkle with the vegan cheese and set under a low broil in the oven. Allow the cheese to melt and slightly brown (about 1-2 minutes).

Remove from the oven and serve warm.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 355 Protein: 5g Fat: 28g Net Carbs: 19g Fiber: 3g Sugar: 11g Sodium: 1342 mg