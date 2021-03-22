This recipe takes hummus and gives it a make-over, using cauliflower, which is high in fiber and low in calories and packed with antioxidants. Cauliflower has 3 grams of fiber per cup and provides vitamins C, K, B6, and folate– plus potassium, manganese, magnesium, and phosphorus–as well as choline, an essential nutrient most people don't get enough of. When blended into a smooth dip, roasted cauliflower has a similar texture to chickpeas, but with 25 calories per cup, this snack is a calorie bargain. Add in fresh spices to taste and you have a creamy dip with incredible flavor. Enjoy this new version of hummus by the spoonful.

Roasted Cauliflower Hummus 6 Servings Ingredients 1 lb cauliflower florets, washed and dried

⅓ cup olive oil

4-5 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole

1 TBSP lemon juice

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika

¼ cup water Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place florets and garlic on a baking sheet. Drizzle with half the olive oil and toss well Bake for 35-40 minutes or until veggies are very tender (not too crispy). Remove from oven In a food processor or high-powered blender, combine florets, garlic, lemon juice, salt, cumin and paprika. Blend well until the entire mix is pureed. While the mixture is blending, pour in the remainder of olive oil. Thin out mixture with water as needed. Stop adding the water when you reach the desired consistency (should be hummus-like) Place in a bowl and serve.

Nutritional Info (per serving):

Calories: 136 Protein:2g Fat: 12g��Net Carbs: 5g Fiber:2g Sugar: 2g Sodium: 218mg